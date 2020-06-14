103 Furnished Apartments for rent in Laguna Niguel, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
43 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,860
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Niguel Heights
1 Unit Available
30932 Colonial Pl.
30932 Colonial Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
3404 sqft
30932 Colonial Pl.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Niguel Summit West
1 Unit Available
23203 Via Tuscany
23203 Via Tuscany, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1160 sqft
23203 Via Tuscany Available 07/01/20 VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS! Amazing Upper Condo in Desirable Niguel Summit Community! - WOW! You will not believe your eyes when you walk through the doors of this amazing upper condo! Entrance is ground level with direct

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
21 Dover Place
21 Dover Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1414 sqft
One year lease or short term lease and Unfurnished or Furnished is considered.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
27 Portland Place
27 Portland Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1439 sqft
Available starting Oct 2020-January 2021 and then again starting in March onward in 2021. Ocean View FURNISHED monthly rental.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
35 Laguna Woods Drive
35 Laguna Woods Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2582 sqft
Smashing renovated home in gated community on single loaded street with no thru traffic. This beauty has no homes directly behind with beautiful green grassy area and lovely vegetation. Great open view space.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel
1 Unit Available
245 Shorebreaker Drive
245 Shorebreaker Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1107 sqft
Here's your chance to spend a summer or fall at the beach in style and comfort! This incredibly remodeled condo is only about 2 miles from the beach and is tastefully furnished and ready for you to move right in for the summer months! Every square
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,387
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
32 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1110 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
9 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,720
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
South Laguna Village
1 Unit Available
31641 Mar Vista Avenue
31641 Mar Vista Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2584 sqft
STUNNING OCEAN VIEW COMPOUND WITH SHORT WALK TO BEACH. WELCOME TO VILLA SIRENA, A PROPERTY THAT HAS BEEN TOTALLY REDONE AND ENBODIES THE ESSENCE OF THE BEACH WITH EUROPEAN FLARE.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
33212 Blue Fin Drive
33212 Blue Fin Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2500 sqft
Furnished Beach House with Pool - Available August 1, 2021! Furnished Beach/Pool House with 3 bedrooms and a LOFT!! Your chance to vacation in South OC in this Pool Home with fresh ocean breezes only 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
28 Corniche Drive
28 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1165 sqft
Available for 3 to 12 month Lease Term. Furnished, Monarch Hills Condo, Ideally Located in Monarch Beach just Minutes to the Ritz Carlton, St. Regis Hotel & Local Monarch Beach.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
32922 Avenida Del Rosal
32922 Avenida Del Rosal, San Juan Capistrano, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1216 sqft
Available starting August 1st, this stylish Harbor Lane home is furnished and available for 6-12 months. Includes all appliances and furnishings.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Coast Royal
1 Unit Available
31181 Holly Drive
31181 Holly Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
GORGEOUS "BIG SUR" OCEAN VIEW COTTAGE, FULLY FURNISHED, moments from South Laguna's finest beaches! This stunning craftsman style beach home consists of three bedrooms, and is inspired by the Esalen retreat renowned for relaxation.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Vista Sole Street
26 Vista Sole, Dana Point, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
3786 sqft
Situated in the prestigious 24-hour guard-gated community of Ritz Pointe, you will find this lovely jewel of a home which you are able to lease furnished for a short-term rental of up to three months.

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
32411 Via Antibes
32411 Via Antibes, Dana Point, CA
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
3600 sqft
Exceptional opportunity to lease a fully furnished spectacular "custom built" (2016) single level (no steps) "ocean close" home with 4-bedroom, office, 3.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Coast Royal
1 Unit Available
31311 Ceanothus Drive
31311 Ceanothus Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Listen to the sounds of the ocean from this beautifully remodeled single family home with breathtaking, panoramic ocean views. Lease is for the main house, with two bedrooms and two baths. Year's lease, furnished or unfurnished. Close to local beach.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
32 Tennis Villas Drive
32 Tennis Villas Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1357 sqft
Sits overlooking the Links Golf Course. Amazing private view. This gated community of Tennis Villas is within walking distance to the ocean. Located across from Famous Monarch Beach Resort. Stunning remodeled upper unit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
33 Wimbledon Court
33 Wimbledon Court, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1357 sqft
Highly Upgraded! Tennis Villa Penthouse on 17 Tee of Links at Monarch Golf Course,across from Monarch Beach Resort & Spa (formerly St. Regis). All NEW kitchen and Baths. Walk-in Shower. Soaring Vaulted ceilings, with mood lighting.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
18 Forest Hills Court
18 Forest Hills Court, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1018 sqft
This is a 10!!!! The most beautiful Single story gated Tennis Villa ever! Designer perfect. On the Links at Monarch Beach golf Course with Private patio and Bar-B-Que.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
South Laguna Bluffs
1 Unit Available
31695 Seacliff Drive
31695 Seacliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1000 sqft
Charming quintessential beach cottage with ocean views, sounds of crashing waves, and private beach access on ocean side of Coast Highway in South Laguna Beach.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
South Laguna Village
1 Unit Available
31834 Virginia Way
31834 Virginia Way, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
419 sqft
Furnished rental located in South Laguna Beach. One bedroom, one bathroom cozy beach cottage.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
25701 WINDJAMMER DR.
25701 Windjammer Drive, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1225 sqft
TURN KEY Executive FURNISHED DELIGHTFUL Courtyard home .. The 2 car garage enters into gated inner garden patio. Light, brightness welcomes you to A beautifully neutral toned comfortable home.

June 2020 Laguna Niguel Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Laguna Niguel Rent Report. Laguna Niguel rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Laguna Niguel rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Laguna Niguel rents declined significantly over the past month

Laguna Niguel rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down significantly by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Laguna Niguel stand at $1,766 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,269 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Laguna Niguel's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Laguna Niguel over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Laguna Niguel

    As rents have fallen significantly in Laguna Niguel, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Laguna Niguel is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Laguna Niguel's median two-bedroom rent of $2,269 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% decline in Laguna Niguel.
    • While rents in Laguna Niguel fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Laguna Niguel than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Laguna Niguel is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

