136 Apartments for rent in Laguna Niguel, CA with gym
Originally a vast tract of empty ranch land, Laguna Niguel is now a vast range of tract homes filled with over 62,000 people. It was the first major master planned community in all of California. With cloudless skies, beach, mountain and canyon views, it’s considered one of the best places in the nation to live—if you can afford it.
Master planned just like your growing brood, Laguna Niguel is a safe slice of paradise that’s perfect for lily-white families that have successfully surfed the global recession like the Laird Hamiltons of financial fall-outs. It’s close to the beach (you can smell it, oh, and see it), has beautiful mountain views and is one of the most equestrian-friendly cities in the county. Beautiful, safe and often ungodly expensive, apartments aren’t common around these parts, and there aren’t a lot of rental properties to fisticuff for, but the luxury housing is some of the ritziest in town. Homes routinely sell for over a mil and often many times more. So grab your personal accountant and head to the hills of Laguna Niguel, where the views are wild and the nights are, well, mild. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Laguna Niguel renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.