Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

136 Apartments for rent in Laguna Niguel, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Laguna Niguel renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Marina Hills
7 Units Available
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
113 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
43 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,860
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,695
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Laguna Heights
31 Units Available
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,916
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
1190 sqft
Newly updated homes in a community with a basketball court and pool. Hike at nearby Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Have easy access to I-5 and the Pacific Coast Highway. Minutes from the ocean.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
54 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,974
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
33398 Paseo El Lazo
33398 Paseo El Lazo, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2068 sqft
Pacifica San Juan's newly built community. The Cove. Largest floor plan with 4 bedrooms plus a loft including downstairs bedroom and full bath. Open Concept Great Room with large kitchen with island with seating, Quartz counter tops.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Niguel Heights
1 Unit Available
30932 Colonial Pl.
30932 Colonial Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
3404 sqft
30932 Colonial Pl.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
28446 Del Mar
28446 Del Mar, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1687 sqft
Beautiful home located in the coveted Tampico neighborhood in Laguna Niguel with four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms offering a very inviting, and clean space with fresh white and natural color palette.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
28511 Rancho Grande
28511 Rancho Grande, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,395
2609 sqft
Please call or text with any questions. Patrick Jouanel c: (949) 697-0364 - Realty One Group West - Laguna Niguel. Executive Spacious Home in the prestigious tract of Rancho Niguel Sonterra. Bright and Airy 4 bedrooms, three baths, 3 car garage home.

Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel
1 Unit Available
265 Shorebreaker Drive
265 Shorebreaker Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1107 sqft
RESORT LIVING at THE BREAKERS, BEAR BRAND. This ocean close upgraded condo has it all.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Niguel
Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
9 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,720
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,387
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
32 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1110 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
11 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,853
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
60 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,893
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,014
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
35 Seastar Court
35 Seastar Court, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
944 sqft
We are excited to introduce Arrive Los Carneros, a premier rental community in the heart of Goleta, CA.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Flores Los Alisos
1 Unit Available
146 Las Flores
146 Las Flores, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Contemporary Spanish Style Detached Home in Aliso Viejo. Built in 1997, this home is located in the Las Flores gated community adjacent to Wood Canyon Drive. This 3 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
28 Corniche Drive
28 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1165 sqft
Available for 3 to 12 month Lease Term. Furnished, Monarch Hills Condo, Ideally Located in Monarch Beach just Minutes to the Ritz Carlton, St. Regis Hotel & Local Monarch Beach.
City Guide for Laguna Niguel, CA

Originally a vast tract of empty ranch land, Laguna Niguel is now a vast range of tract homes filled with over 62,000 people. It was the first major master planned community in all of California. With cloudless skies, beach, mountain and canyon views, it’s considered one of the best places in the nation to live—if you can afford it.

Master planned just like your growing brood, Laguna Niguel is a safe slice of paradise that’s perfect for lily-white families that have successfully surfed the global recession like the Laird Hamiltons of financial fall-outs. It’s close to the beach (you can smell it, oh, and see it), has beautiful mountain views and is one of the most equestrian-friendly cities in the county. Beautiful, safe and often ungodly expensive, apartments aren’t common around these parts, and there aren’t a lot of rental properties to fisticuff for, but the luxury housing is some of the ritziest in town. Homes routinely sell for over a mil and often many times more. So grab your personal accountant and head to the hills of Laguna Niguel, where the views are wild and the nights are, well, mild. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Laguna Niguel, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Laguna Niguel renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

