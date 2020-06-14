100 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Laguna Niguel, CA

Apartment List
$
113 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
$
42 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
21 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
830 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
9 Units Available
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,916
800 sqft
Newly updated homes in a community with a basketball court and pool. Hike at nearby Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Have easy access to I-5 and the Pacific Coast Highway. Minutes from the ocean.
Laguna Heights
31 Units Available
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
668 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
13 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
856 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
$
54 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
781 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
$
26 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,887
705 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
6 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
795 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
59 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
754 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
9 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,827
650 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
32 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.
19 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
834 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
11 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,853
775 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
7 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,014
780 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.

1 Unit Available
33852 Del Obispo Unit 24
33852 Del Obispo Street, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
614 sqft
- ***THIS PROPERTY IS VACANT. VERY EASY TO VIEW*** Newly remodeled upstairs condo located in Dana Point. Newly installed hard surface flooring through out the unit.

1 Unit Available
26863 Jasper
26863 Jasper, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
780 sqft
Upstairs carriage unit with no one below . One large bedroom plus den. Upgraded with newer bathroom and kitchen with granite counter tops and refrigerator .Fireplace in the living room with wood floors. inside laundry room with washer and dryer.

South Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
26701 Quail Creek
26701 Quail Creek, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
771 sqft
Spacious living room and bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Large walk in closet. Nature lovers’ balcony with waterfront view of babbling streams, trees and birds. Lots of light. In unit washer and dryer. Central AC.

1 Unit Available
32 Corniche Drive
32 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,800
735 sqft
NO STEPS First Floor Condo, a great location, this Ritz Pointe complex is located in a five star area next to Monarch Beach Resort and Ritz Carlton and both within a 10 min walk.

South Laguna Village
1 Unit Available
31834 Virginia Way
31834 Virginia Way, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
419 sqft
Furnished rental located in South Laguna Beach. One bedroom, one bathroom cozy beach cottage.

South Laguna Village
1 Unit Available
32012 Coast
32012 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
1000 sqft
This beautifully renovated cottage spans approximately 1,000 square feet of living space, including one bedroom, an office and one bathroom, encompassing stunning views of the Ocean and Catalina Island from the living room and kitchen.

1 Unit Available
18 Corniche Unit E
18 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
768 sqft
AWESOME OCEAN CLOSE CONDO!!! - Penthouse beach condo located behind the gates of the coastal Ritz Pointe community. New carpet, new paint. Granite in bathroom. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer hook ups. Live your dream. Live at the beach.
$
30 Units Available
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
763 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
Central Laguna Hills
15 Units Available
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,924
758 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.

June 2020 Laguna Niguel Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Laguna Niguel Rent Report. Laguna Niguel rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Laguna Niguel rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Laguna Niguel Rent Report. Laguna Niguel rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Laguna Niguel rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Laguna Niguel rents declined significantly over the past month

Laguna Niguel rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down significantly by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Laguna Niguel stand at $1,766 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,269 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Laguna Niguel's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Laguna Niguel over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Laguna Niguel

    As rents have fallen significantly in Laguna Niguel, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Laguna Niguel is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Laguna Niguel's median two-bedroom rent of $2,269 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% decline in Laguna Niguel.
    • While rents in Laguna Niguel fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Laguna Niguel than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Laguna Niguel is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

