Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning carpet extra storage oven Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly conference room game room internet access package receiving yoga

Set amidst one of South Orange County’s most majestic communities, APEX Laguna Niguel is your gateway to the best of Southern California living. With proximity to the most pristine beaches and immense acres of wilderness, and natural open space – your most difficult decision will be whether to spend weekends surfing, biking or hiking.



APEX has been meticulously designed with you in mind, with open floor plans and ultra-luxe amenities including a resort-style pool with cabanas, and designer kitchens that are chock full of all the must-haves for cooking and entertaining. So welcome home to the good life.