Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:49 AM

325 Apartments for rent in Laguna Niguel, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ...
1 of 34

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
113 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
44 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,810
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,916
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
1190 sqft
Newly updated homes in a community with a basketball court and pool. Hike at nearby Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Have easy access to I-5 and the Pacific Coast Highway. Minutes from the ocean.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,700
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Laguna Heights
31 Units Available
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
53 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,974
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Marina Hills
7 Units Available
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
32111 E Nine Drive
32111 East Nine Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2536 sqft
Fantastic open and spacious 3 bedroom residence located in the gated development of Links Point! Newer paint, hardwood floors, newer carpet, newer windows and plantation shutters.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
21 Dover Place
21 Dover Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1414 sqft
One year lease or short term lease and Unfurnished or Furnished is considered.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23750 Bayside Lane #48
23750 Bayside Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1026 sqft
23750 Bayside Lane #48 Available 06/26/20 Youll LOVE this townhome! - Dont wait - visit this beautifully remodeled 2 story townhouse today! This completely renovated 2 bedrooms & 2 bath home features low-maintenance, faux wood laminate flooring

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23 Aruba Street
23 Aruba Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
946 sqft
23 Aruba Street Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 1 STORY CONDO - Beautifully upgraded "Crystal Cay" condo. Downstairs, one level unit. Kitchen with granite counter tops,range,microwave and dishwasher. Upgraded kitchen cabinets.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
75 Martinique Street
75 Martinique Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
946 sqft
***Upstairs 2 Bed / 2 Bath Condo - Pool / Spa - Available NOW*** - This 2 bed / 2 bath / 946 sqft condo in beautiful Laguna Niguel is a must-see! Located minutes from the 5 freeway, shopping, and dining, features include: -Central

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
15 Ticknor Place
15 Ticknor Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1670 sqft
Gorgeous Single Story Home located on a Large Corner Lot, features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Formal Entry, Large Living Room with French Doors that Open to Patio, Formal Dining Room, Galley Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Spacious Hallway, Large Master

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
25135 Via Veracruz
25135 Via Veracruz, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1377 sqft
MUST SEE this Del Prado BEAUTY! AMAZING LOCATION! This unit overlooks an expansive greenbelt and conveniently located to all the amenities the community of Del Prado has to offer. This unit shows like a model.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
25212 Bentwood
25212 Bentwood, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1985 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED FROM FLOOR TO ROOF - SINGLE LOADED CUL-DE-SAC STREET - SOUTH FACING, ROCK LINED 8 FOOT DEEP POOL; SPA WITH JACUZZI JETS - FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, EXTERIOR, FENCE - WALKING DISTANCE TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, MIDDLE SCHOOL & PARK

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Laguna Heights
1 Unit Available
10 Trestles
10 Trestles, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,795
2604 sqft
This is a very well cared for home in coastal close community of Laguna Niguel. Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a 3 car garage. Large kitchen opens to family room with inviting fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Niguel Ranch
1 Unit Available
24801 Cutter
24801 Cutter, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1759 sqft
UPGRADED HOME IN STERLING NIGUEL! Enjoy privacy, location, and low maintenance yard in this 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home thats efficiently spaced at 1759.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
27 Portland Place
27 Portland Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1439 sqft
Available starting Oct 2020-January 2021 and then again starting in March onward in 2021. Ocean View FURNISHED monthly rental.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
30902 Clubhouse Drive
30902 Clubhouse Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1039 sqft
This home is gorgeous and ready for you to move in. Located in the hillsides of Laguna Niguel just minutes away from the beach. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
30 Campton Place
30 Campton Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1010 sqft
Enjoy the pleasures of living in the Beacon Hill community whose facilities include 3 pools, jacuzzi's, 6 tennis courts and lots of grassy areas.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Niguel Summit West
1 Unit Available
23203 Via Tuscany
23203 Via Tuscany, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1160 sqft
WOW! Stunning upper condo! Entrance is ground level with direct garage access, then head upstairs to main living area.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6 Aruba Street
6 Aruba Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
947 sqft
Welcome home to this highly upgraded and highly desirable downstairs unit. This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, open floor plan condominium is one of the most private turn-key homes in the beautiful Crystal Cay community.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
24922 La Plata Drive
24922 La Plata Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1967 sqft
You will love the open floor plan of this remodeled and expanded single level home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Laguna Niguel, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Laguna Niguel renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

