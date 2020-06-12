Apartment List
222 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Laguna Niguel, CA

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Marina Hills
7 Units Available
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1050 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Laguna Heights
30 Units Available
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1190 sqft
Newly updated homes in a community with a basketball court and pool. Hike at nearby Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Have easy access to I-5 and the Pacific Coast Highway. Minutes from the ocean.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
23 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
43 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
52 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,093
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
113 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23750 Bayside Lane #48
23750 Bayside Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1026 sqft
23750 Bayside Lane #48 Available 06/26/20 Youll LOVE this townhome! - Dont wait - visit this beautifully remodeled 2 story townhouse today! This completely renovated 2 bedrooms & 2 bath home features low-maintenance, faux wood laminate flooring

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23 Aruba Street
23 Aruba Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
946 sqft
23 Aruba Street Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 1 STORY CONDO - Beautifully upgraded "Crystal Cay" condo. Downstairs, one level unit. Kitchen with granite counter tops,range,microwave and dishwasher. Upgraded kitchen cabinets.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
75 Martinique Street
75 Martinique Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
946 sqft
***Upstairs 2 Bed / 2 Bath Condo - Pool / Spa - Available NOW*** - This 2 bed / 2 bath / 946 sqft condo in beautiful Laguna Niguel is a must-see! Located minutes from the 5 freeway, shopping, and dining, features include: -Central

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
25135 Via Veracruz
25135 Via Veracruz, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1377 sqft
MUST SEE this Del Prado BEAUTY! AMAZING LOCATION! This unit overlooks an expansive greenbelt and conveniently located to all the amenities the community of Del Prado has to offer. This unit shows like a model.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
30902 Clubhouse Drive
30902 Clubhouse Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1039 sqft
This home is gorgeous and ready for you to move in. Located in the hillsides of Laguna Niguel just minutes away from the beach. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light.

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
30 Campton Place
30 Campton Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1010 sqft
Enjoy the pleasures of living in the Beacon Hill community whose facilities include 3 pools, jacuzzi's, 6 tennis courts and lots of grassy areas.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Niguel Summit West
1 Unit Available
23203 Via Tuscany
23203 Via Tuscany, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1160 sqft
WOW! Stunning upper condo! Entrance is ground level with direct garage access, then head upstairs to main living area.

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
6 Aruba Street
6 Aruba Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
947 sqft
Welcome home to this highly upgraded and highly desirable downstairs unit. This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, open floor plan condominium is one of the most private turn-key homes in the beautiful Crystal Cay community.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
29117 Via Cerrito
29117 Via Cerrito, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath condominium. Top floor, nice views. New Kitchen countertop, sink, faucet. Covered parking. Balcony off master bedroom. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Separate Dining room. Ceiling Fans in all rooms. AC

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Country Village
1 Unit Available
24202 Avenida De Las Flores
24202 Avenida de las Flores, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
847 sqft
Private corner location 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with nobody above or below. Large deck facing greenbelt and slope. Interior has newer vinyl wood flooring, living room with ceiling fan and cathedral ceilings, plus crown molding.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
23741 N Shore Lane
23741 North Shore Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1026 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath Town home in a quiet and family friendly neighborhood. Town home is located at the end of the cul-de-sac and is Corner End Unit, No one above or below. Both bedrooms and bathrooms are located upstairs with plantation blinds.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
25071 CALLE PLAYA
25071 Calle Playa, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1104 sqft
Upgraded upper unit in Expressions community in Lagua Niguel. Quiet interior location with 180 degrees panoramic city lights and mountain views from living room and both bedrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
35 Laguna Woods Drive
35 Laguna Woods Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2582 sqft
Smashing renovated home in gated community on single loaded street with no thru traffic. This beauty has no homes directly behind with beautiful green grassy area and lovely vegetation. Great open view space.

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
16 Sudbury Place
16 Sudbury Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,800
1465 sqft
A jewel of style and flair located in the community of Beacon Hill! Enjoy a beach-close location in this stylish and comfortable home.

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Laguna Heights
1 Unit Available
18 Vista Niguel
18 Vista Niguel, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1365 sqft
Located in the Hills of Laguna Niguel in the Community of Niguel Pointe. This home features two master suites one with a deck and views, living room, dining room and kitchen with a breakfast nook and a attached two car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel
1 Unit Available
245 Shorebreaker Drive
245 Shorebreaker Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1107 sqft
Here's your chance to spend a summer or fall at the beach in style and comfort! This incredibly remodeled condo is only about 2 miles from the beach and is tastefully furnished and ready for you to move right in for the summer months! Every square

June 2020 Laguna Niguel Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Laguna Niguel Rent Report. Laguna Niguel rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Laguna Niguel rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Laguna Niguel rents declined significantly over the past month

Laguna Niguel rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down significantly by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Laguna Niguel stand at $1,766 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,269 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Laguna Niguel's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Laguna Niguel over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Laguna Niguel

    As rents have fallen significantly in Laguna Niguel, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Laguna Niguel is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Laguna Niguel's median two-bedroom rent of $2,269 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% decline in Laguna Niguel.
    • While rents in Laguna Niguel fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Laguna Niguel than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Laguna Niguel is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

