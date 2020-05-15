All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 24596 Camden Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
24596 Camden Court
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

24596 Camden Court

24596 Camden Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

24596 Camden Court, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent townhome style home in great private cul-de-sac location. Property is being cleaned. Should be complete this week.
Two bedrooms, large living room, private rear yard, 2 car garage,much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24596 Camden Court have any available units?
24596 Camden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
Is 24596 Camden Court currently offering any rent specials?
24596 Camden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24596 Camden Court pet-friendly?
No, 24596 Camden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24596 Camden Court offer parking?
Yes, 24596 Camden Court offers parking.
Does 24596 Camden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24596 Camden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24596 Camden Court have a pool?
No, 24596 Camden Court does not have a pool.
Does 24596 Camden Court have accessible units?
No, 24596 Camden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24596 Camden Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24596 Camden Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 24596 Camden Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 24596 Camden Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego