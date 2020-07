Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LOVELY 2 STORY HOME WITH LARGE LOFT - Lovely 2 story detached home in "Sunrise" community. 2 bedrooms each plus large loft family room. Inside laundry room with full size hookup. Living room with fireplace and sliding door to rear grounds. Dining area off kitchen. Kitchen with gas range, microwave, dishwasher. Central heat and AC. Direct access 2 car garage with opener. Owner may consider pet, No smoking.

Available for occupancy 10/1 or possibly sooner.



(RLNE5111284)