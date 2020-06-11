83 Wildvine

Fully furnished 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms at Cypress Village in Irvine. This detached home is perfect for a family, walking distance to Elementary School, swim pool, tennis court and parks. Washer, dryer and fridge are included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
