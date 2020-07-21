78 Shade Tree

Amenities

Tucked in private gated community of Canyons Edge sits a beautiful and bright home with incredible views. Boasting approximately 2000 sq ft in size and features a spacious open living room with crown moldings and fireplace as well as a downstairs master bedroom with attached bathroom, walk in closet and dual sinks. The gourmet kitchen is adorned with cooking island, granite counter tops, dual oven, 6 burner stove and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find an oversized guest retreat with gorgeous views as well as a secondary bedroom. Additional upgrades include travertine and cherry hardwood floors. Nicely landscaped private backyard with views of the Turtle Ridge hills. Located walking distance to highly coveted Vista Verde Elementary/Middle School and nearby nationally ranked University High. Just minutes from Bommer Canyon hiking trails, South Coast Plaza, Fashion Island and of course orange counties finest beaches.