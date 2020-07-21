All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 78 Shade Tree.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
78 Shade Tree
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:36 AM

78 Shade Tree

78 Shade Tree · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

78 Shade Tree, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Tucked in private gated community of Canyons Edge sits a beautiful and bright home with incredible views. Boasting approximately 2000 sq ft in size and features a spacious open living room with crown moldings and fireplace as well as a downstairs master bedroom with attached bathroom, walk in closet and dual sinks. The gourmet kitchen is adorned with cooking island, granite counter tops, dual oven, 6 burner stove and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find an oversized guest retreat with gorgeous views as well as a secondary bedroom. Additional upgrades include travertine and cherry hardwood floors. Nicely landscaped private backyard with views of the Turtle Ridge hills. Located walking distance to highly coveted Vista Verde Elementary/Middle School and nearby nationally ranked University High. Just minutes from Bommer Canyon hiking trails, South Coast Plaza, Fashion Island and of course orange counties finest beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Shade Tree have any available units?
78 Shade Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 78 Shade Tree have?
Some of 78 Shade Tree's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Shade Tree currently offering any rent specials?
78 Shade Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Shade Tree pet-friendly?
No, 78 Shade Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 78 Shade Tree offer parking?
No, 78 Shade Tree does not offer parking.
Does 78 Shade Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 Shade Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Shade Tree have a pool?
No, 78 Shade Tree does not have a pool.
Does 78 Shade Tree have accessible units?
No, 78 Shade Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Shade Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 Shade Tree has units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Shade Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Shade Tree does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology