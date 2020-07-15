/
/
/
Whittier College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
22 Apartments For Rent Near Whittier College
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
2 Units Available
Uptown Whittier
7240 Bright Ave
7240 Bright Avenue, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Uptown Whittier Villas is a fully renovated building. Tenants enjoy onsite garage and car-port parking, newly remodeled laundry facility, newly renovated center courtyard and barbeque area as well as secured gated privacy.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
2 Units Available
Whittier City
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northcrest Manor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
2 Units Available
East Whittier City
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Governor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
Olympian
6252 Comstock Avenue, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
497 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Olympian in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
The Californian
7222 Washington Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Californian in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Uptown Whittier
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
11906 Mendenhall Lane
11906 Mendenhall Ln, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1650 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/3 Bath, Spanish Town-home with Separate Private Office. - ** ASK ABOUT OUR SUMMER MOVE-IN SPECIAL! ** The dream work-from-home scenario. From award-winning builders D.R.
1 of 59
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
10529 Deveron Dr
10529 Deveron Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1438 sqft
Currently available as of 7/2/2020: You will fall in love with this spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home.
1 of 30
Last updated May 2 at 11:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Uptown Whittier
7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B
7239 Comstock Ave, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1291 sqft
2 Bedrom 2.5 Bath Condo in Uptown Whittier - This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is nestled among pine trees in Uptown Whittier, A small dog under 15 pounds is welcome.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
7752 Friends Ave
7752 Friends Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available Now! Spacious 3BD/1 BA Upstairs - GREAT Location! Walking distance to Whittier Library, Joe Miller Sports Field, Senior Center & Whittier Center Theater....
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
East Whittier City
8323 La Bajada
8323 La Bajada Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
$2,050
1200 sqft
Beautiful Friendly Hills Loft in Whittier. Tucked behind the Main house is this tastefully built 2nd story loft with every amenity desired; approx 11' high ceilings,approx.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West Whittier-Los Nietos
10407 Reichling Ln
10407 Reichling Lane, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1392 sqft
Desirable interior cul-de-sac location in family friendly neighborhood, with nearby major freeway access to Los Angeles, Orange & Riverside County.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:53 AM
1 Unit Available
East Whittier City
9103 Bluford Avenue
9103 Bluford Avenue, Whittier, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,945
1500 sqft
AVAILABLE IN JULY OR AUGUST, no showings at this time: Very nice four bed two bath home in Whittier. House features a spacious master bedroom suite with full bath complete with ample closet space, walk-in shower, and jacuzzi tub.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
10425 El Rancho Dr
10425 El Rancho Drive, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent in Whittier - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent $2095 monthly rent, $2095 security deposit, $2095 last month rent This home is a on a cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors through out. Huge master bedroom.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
6204 Gretna Ave.
6204 Gretna Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
960 sqft
Cozy 3 bed 1.5 Bath home Ready for Rent - Nice cozy home conveniently located in a tree lined street in the City of Whittier. It offers a privacy hedge in the front yard, 3 bed 1.5 bath, fenced backyard, and a large detached 2 car garage.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
East Whittier City
8607 Strub Ave
8607 Strub Avenue, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed 1 Bath Pool House for Rent with ALL Utilities Included- 1.5 Miles from Whittier College - Close to Whittier College. Internet, washer, and dryer usage included. Yes, pool usage is included.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Whittier-Los Nietos
11509 Bexley Drive
11509 Bexley Drive, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1547 sqft
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom house AVAILABLE NOW!!! - You don't want to miss out on this extremely spacious 1,500+ sq ft home located in Whittier, CA directly across the street from Sorenson Park! This property has an open concept floor plan w/
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
East Whittier City
8726 Firebird Avenue
8726 Firebird Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1154 sqft
Home Sweet Home if you are looking to live in a great neighborhood this is your chance. FOR LEASE beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home with large back yard and long driveway for plenty of cars. This home has been well kept and is in immaculate condition.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
East Whittier City
13806 Freiburg Street
13806 Freiburg Street, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1050 sqft
Darling 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Unit Available in the highly sought after Michigan Park neighborhood. Why settle for an apartment when you can enjoy the privacy this house-like unit offers! This home offers
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
7331 Newlin Avenue
7331 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
950 sqft
This is a small complex only 8 units total. Upstairs 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Freshly painted and very clean. Newer stove and microwave with granite counter tops. All windows have blinds. Combo shower/tub with shower doors.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Uptown Whittier
6732 Greenleaf Ave
6732 Greenleaf Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
$10,000
9400 sqft
Retail Store Front Space Available. Please contact for further details.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
6041 Pickering
6041 Pickering Avenue, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
777 sqft
Happiness is living in this lovely 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit. Located off the very lovely Pickering Ave in Beautiful Whittier. Enjoy this cozy upstairs unit, includes a large living room, kitchen with dining area. Lots of windows for natural light.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CA