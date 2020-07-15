/
/
/
Fullerton College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:32 AM
26 Apartments For Rent Near Fullerton College
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
7 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,888
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1137 sqft
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
31 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,991
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1184 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,725
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
14 Units Available
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1212 sqft
770 South Harbor is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
6 Units Available
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
950 sqft
Quiet, gated community with spacious apartment homes featuring private patios or balconies, ample parking and hardwood-style flooring. Large swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour laundry center. Close to major highways.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
1 Unit Available
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Alluring 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located in a desirable Neighborhood, small community, only 7 apartments! this exquisite apartment won't last long! Call for more details.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
106 Units Available
UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
800 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to clubhouse, pool table and fire pit. Next to California State University, Fullerton. Close to Orange Freeway.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
61 Units Available
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
800 sqft
Recently renovated units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Very close to both California State University Fullerton and Hope International University. Lots of nearby dining options. Pool, media room, and 24-hour maintenance available.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
2212 Central Avenue
2212 Central Avenue, Fullerton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
1971 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Home in Fullerton + 2 car garage APG Properties (DRE #01525202) This home is available, but Public showings are paused. Please view the virtual tour provided.
1 of 21
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
613 N. Acacia Ave
613 North Acacia Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1224 sqft
- This 1-story, 1224 sq. ft.
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
2012 Nutwood Ave.
2012 Nutwood Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1417 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Fullerton's Troy High School Neighborhood - Great 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Fullerton's Troy High School neighborhood. Living room with brick fireplace and large sliding glass door to the beautiful backyard.
1 of 36
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1238 Longview Drive
1238 Longview Drive, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2433 sqft
Spacious One Story 3b/2.5 bath in Fullerton Hills Available NOW!!! - This gorgeous spacious one story 2,400 sq ft house is sitting on a 0.3 acres lot with great backyard views and landscaping. The unique home features 3 large bedrooms and 2.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 12:18 PM
1 Unit Available
1600 S Euclid St
1600 South Euclid Street, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
850 sqft
We are pleased to inform you that we are under new management and will be going through upgrades.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
424 E Truslow Ave
424 E Truslow Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
450 sqft
$1000 Off 1 Month! Lovely units + Parking by CSUF! - Property Id: 317823 Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties This lovely unit has everything you need! Call us today to set up a tour! 1 Bed, 1 Bath with Parking for one
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
218 S. Montague Ave
218 South Montague Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1072 sqft
Completely Furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home by Restoration Hardware in Fullerton. Master bedroom -Cal-king bedroom set. 2nd bedroom-Queen size bunk bed & 3rd bedroom 2 twin beds.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
The Colony
713 N Mavis St 0
713 N Mavis St, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Unit 0 Available 08/15/20 **NEW FRESH APARTMENT** - Property Id: 52745 Looking for a 2 bedroom to call home? Do you want a brand new remodeled apartment, with a cozy family living environment Well We Will have a freshly remodeled apartment.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
715 Malvern Ave
715 Malvern Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1815 sqft
Single Family Home in Golden Hills w/Garage and Spacious Yard - Single level home in Golden Hills area of Fullerton. Three bedroom, two bath plus den, family room, and living room. -Recent updates throughout the home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
The Colony
731 N Mavis st
731 North Mavis Street, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available 08/01/20 The village of Mavis - Property Id: 70694 READY TO MOVE IN Looking for a 2 bedroom to call home? Do you want a brand new remodeled apartment, with a cozy family living environment? Well Mavis Apartments would be the perfect home
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
100 S. Lincoln ave
100 South Lincoln Avenue, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1 sqft
VERY CLEAN and ready for immediate move inNEW 6" Plank flooring, New paint, Garage + Driveway parkingbr FEATURESTownhouse style apartment. Friendly 4-unit building.Private Patio with morning sun.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
2017 E Whiting Avenue
2017 East Whiting Avenue, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
Nice 1bed/1bath downstairs apartment with 1-car assigned parking garage in the City of Fullerton. Stove and oven in the kitchen. Unit comes with a wall AC air-conditioning unit and a wall heater.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1744 E Commonwealth Avenue
1744 East Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
927 sqft
This is one story condo located at the end unit very bright with two bedroom and two full baths with front patio.
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fullerton
517 Williamson Avenue
517 Williamson Avenue, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Great Fully Detached Private Unit Upstairs above 2 Private 2 Car Garages. 2 Bedrooms. A) Master Bedroom with Attached Bathroom. B) Hallway Bedroom with Hallway Bathroom. Open Floor Plan Kitchen. Remodeled. New Flooring. Fresh Paint. PRIVATE UNIT..
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
The Colony
846 N Zeyn St
846 North Zeyn Street, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Available 08/01/20 Remodeled large one bedroom in Anaheim Colony - Property Id: 301225 Located within minutes of the Anaheim Packing District, La Palma and Pearson Parks, this amazing one bedroom home is in the perfect location.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
The Colony
922 N Harbor Boulevard 1/2
922 Harbor Boulevard, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1348 sqft
Price drop perfect for a small Family, 922 1/2 N Harbor Newly Remodeled very clean 2 bedroom 2 1/2 1st bedroom is a Main suite is big with walk in closet, 2nd bedroom has a 1/2 bath, main bathroom has tub newly remodeled, Kitchen new cabinets, sink