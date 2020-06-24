Location, Location, Location.Beautiful neighborhood in Northwood .Single level 3 bedroom,2 baths.Light bright open floor plan.large kitchen with sliding door to the quiet private backyard.Granite countertops, nice big island.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7 Mccormick have any available units?
7 Mccormick doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Mccormick have?
Some of 7 Mccormick's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Mccormick currently offering any rent specials?
7 Mccormick is not currently offering any rent specials.