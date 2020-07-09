66 Tallowood

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub key fob access

Gorgeous turnkey 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Cypress Village! This end unit has only one shared wall and is bright & airy, with a wall of windows. Home is nestled in quiet interior location of community, NO through traffic or street noise. Open floor plan with modern, sleek finishes and 9 ft ceilings. Gorgeous durable laminate floors on entire first level. LED recessed lighting, skylights, designer paint colors, mix of plantation shutter and blinds. Chef's kitchen with Bosch S/S appliances, quartz counter tops, under counter lights & a walk-in pantry! Private patio great for entertaining family & friends! Direct access side by side, 2-car with keyless entry. En suite master bedroom is spacious with spa like bathroom, dual vanities and walk in closet. Split bedroom plan provides plenty of privacy for all. Good sized secondary bedrooms. Convenient upstairs laundry. Mr & Mrs CLEAN live here, truly move-in ready and perfect for even the fussiest buyers! Enjoy all the benefits of a new home without all the costs. Lowest priced 3 bedroom in Cypress Village. Amazing resort like amenities, pools, spas, clubhouse, and sports courts. Walking distance to Cypress Grove Park, Jefferey Trail and award winning Cypress Village Elementary School. Acclaimed Irvine Unified School District. Easy access to the 5 & 405 fwys and toll roads. Minutes to Irvine Sports Complex, world famous shopping and dining!! All appliances included, a must see!