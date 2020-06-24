Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
66 Parkdale
Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:53 PM
1 of 3
66 Parkdale
66 Parkdale
·
No Longer Available
Location
66 Parkdale, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Nice house in Mendocino in Stonegate. 4 bedroom with 4 bathroom, nice upgrade with wood flooring. Nice association with tennis courts and pool. Close shopping center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 66 Parkdale have any available units?
66 Parkdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 66 Parkdale have?
Some of 66 Parkdale's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 66 Parkdale currently offering any rent specials?
66 Parkdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Parkdale pet-friendly?
No, 66 Parkdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 66 Parkdale offer parking?
Yes, 66 Parkdale offers parking.
Does 66 Parkdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Parkdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Parkdale have a pool?
Yes, 66 Parkdale has a pool.
Does 66 Parkdale have accessible units?
No, 66 Parkdale does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Parkdale have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Parkdale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Parkdale have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Parkdale does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
