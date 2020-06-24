All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:53 PM

66 Parkdale

66 Parkdale · No Longer Available
Location

66 Parkdale, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Nice house in Mendocino in Stonegate. 4 bedroom with 4 bathroom, nice upgrade with wood flooring. Nice association with tennis courts and pool. Close shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Parkdale have any available units?
66 Parkdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 66 Parkdale have?
Some of 66 Parkdale's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Parkdale currently offering any rent specials?
66 Parkdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Parkdale pet-friendly?
No, 66 Parkdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 66 Parkdale offer parking?
Yes, 66 Parkdale offers parking.
Does 66 Parkdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Parkdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Parkdale have a pool?
Yes, 66 Parkdale has a pool.
Does 66 Parkdale have accessible units?
No, 66 Parkdale does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Parkdale have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Parkdale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Parkdale have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Parkdale does not have units with air conditioning.
