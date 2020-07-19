64 Costero Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Ground Level unit in Irvine! - Updated 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo in a quiet Westpark condo complex. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, open floor plan living and dining areas, and huge patio with an acacia wood outdoor dining set. Newer appliances include full-size front loading washer and dryer, dishwasher, oven with gas range, built-in microwave, stainless refrigerator, and new central A/C and heating system.

Amenities include two pools, hot tub spa, and direct access to the San Diego Creek Trail. Westpark neighborhood amenities include parks, pools, and tennis courts. Pets welcome! Front door is just steps from San Marco Park, and Westpark Elementary School is right across the street.



(RLNE4694064)