64 Costero Aisle
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

64 Costero Aisle

64 Costero Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

64 Costero Aisle, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Ground Level unit in Irvine! - Updated 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo in a quiet Westpark condo complex. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, open floor plan living and dining areas, and huge patio with an acacia wood outdoor dining set. Newer appliances include full-size front loading washer and dryer, dishwasher, oven with gas range, built-in microwave, stainless refrigerator, and new central A/C and heating system.
Amenities include two pools, hot tub spa, and direct access to the San Diego Creek Trail. Westpark neighborhood amenities include parks, pools, and tennis courts. Pets welcome! Front door is just steps from San Marco Park, and Westpark Elementary School is right across the street.

(RLNE4694064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Costero Aisle have any available units?
64 Costero Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 64 Costero Aisle have?
Some of 64 Costero Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Costero Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
64 Costero Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Costero Aisle pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 Costero Aisle is pet friendly.
Does 64 Costero Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 64 Costero Aisle offers parking.
Does 64 Costero Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 Costero Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Costero Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 64 Costero Aisle has a pool.
Does 64 Costero Aisle have accessible units?
No, 64 Costero Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Costero Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 Costero Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Costero Aisle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 64 Costero Aisle has units with air conditioning.
