Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath corner home with 2 car Garage and large backyard in the heart of Irvine's Woodbridge Community next to the Daybreak Park Near freeways award winning schools and shopping. Large living room with fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 Spring Buck have any available units?
6 Spring Buck doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 6 Spring Buck currently offering any rent specials?
6 Spring Buck is not currently offering any rent specials.