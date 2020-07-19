All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6 Spring Buck

6 Spring Buck · No Longer Available
Location

6 Spring Buck, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath corner home with 2 car Garage and large backyard in the heart of Irvine's Woodbridge Community next to the Daybreak Park Near freeways award winning schools and shopping. Large living room with fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Spring Buck have any available units?
6 Spring Buck doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 6 Spring Buck currently offering any rent specials?
6 Spring Buck is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Spring Buck pet-friendly?
No, 6 Spring Buck is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Spring Buck offer parking?
Yes, 6 Spring Buck offers parking.
Does 6 Spring Buck have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Spring Buck does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Spring Buck have a pool?
No, 6 Spring Buck does not have a pool.
Does 6 Spring Buck have accessible units?
No, 6 Spring Buck does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Spring Buck have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Spring Buck does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Spring Buck have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Spring Buck does not have units with air conditioning.
