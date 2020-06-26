Rent Calculator
Last updated June 20 2019 at 11:06 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
59 Belfast
59 Belfast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
59 Belfast, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point
Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
59 Belfast, is a single family home built in 2018. 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathroom. 2 Bedrooms downstairs with den. 2 Car attached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 59 Belfast have any available units?
59 Belfast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 59 Belfast currently offering any rent specials?
59 Belfast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Belfast pet-friendly?
No, 59 Belfast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 59 Belfast offer parking?
Yes, 59 Belfast offers parking.
Does 59 Belfast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Belfast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Belfast have a pool?
No, 59 Belfast does not have a pool.
Does 59 Belfast have accessible units?
No, 59 Belfast does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Belfast have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Belfast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Belfast have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Belfast does not have units with air conditioning.
