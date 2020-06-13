All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:24 AM

58 Hedge Bloom

58 Hedge Bloom · (949) 887-5919
Location

58 Hedge Bloom, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
End unit condo with lots of sunlight & just one common wall. Nicely upgraded 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhome in Woodbury East. Floor plan features open dining and living space downstairs with hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops. Good size front patio. Full access to an HOA community park, pool, tennis/basketball court, gym, club house, BBQ grills, outdoor fireplace, and playground. Woodbury East community is walking distance from Woodbury Town Center for shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Hedge Bloom have any available units?
58 Hedge Bloom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 58 Hedge Bloom have?
Some of 58 Hedge Bloom's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Hedge Bloom currently offering any rent specials?
58 Hedge Bloom isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Hedge Bloom pet-friendly?
No, 58 Hedge Bloom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 58 Hedge Bloom offer parking?
No, 58 Hedge Bloom does not offer parking.
Does 58 Hedge Bloom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Hedge Bloom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Hedge Bloom have a pool?
Yes, 58 Hedge Bloom has a pool.
Does 58 Hedge Bloom have accessible units?
No, 58 Hedge Bloom does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Hedge Bloom have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Hedge Bloom does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Hedge Bloom have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Hedge Bloom does not have units with air conditioning.
