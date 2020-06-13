58 Hedge Bloom

Amenities
End unit condo with lots of sunlight & just one common wall. Nicely upgraded 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhome in Woodbury East. Floor plan features open dining and living space downstairs with hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops. Good size front patio. Full access to an HOA community park, pool, tennis/basketball court, gym, club house, BBQ grills, outdoor fireplace, and playground. Woodbury East community is walking distance from Woodbury Town Center for shopping and restaurants.