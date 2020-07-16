Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4865 Paseo De Vega
4865 Paseo De Vega
·
No Longer Available
Location
4865 Paseo De Vega, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Single level house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom, spacious and bright living room, private backyard. walking distance to University High school and UCI. perfect location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4865 Paseo De Vega have any available units?
4865 Paseo De Vega doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 4865 Paseo De Vega currently offering any rent specials?
4865 Paseo De Vega is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4865 Paseo De Vega pet-friendly?
No, 4865 Paseo De Vega is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 4865 Paseo De Vega offer parking?
No, 4865 Paseo De Vega does not offer parking.
Does 4865 Paseo De Vega have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4865 Paseo De Vega does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4865 Paseo De Vega have a pool?
No, 4865 Paseo De Vega does not have a pool.
Does 4865 Paseo De Vega have accessible units?
No, 4865 Paseo De Vega does not have accessible units.
Does 4865 Paseo De Vega have units with dishwashers?
No, 4865 Paseo De Vega does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4865 Paseo De Vega have units with air conditioning?
No, 4865 Paseo De Vega does not have units with air conditioning.
