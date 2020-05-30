37 Glenhurst

Amenities

Spacious townhome at the end of a cul-de-sac circle. High vaulted ceilings. Remodeled entire home with Marble and laminate wood flooring. New painted walls. The kitchen was updated w/dark wood cabinets & newer stainless steel appliances. Wonderful chandelier at the main living room gave an outstanding luxury look. Gas or wood burning fireplace in the living room. Separate family room off kitchen w/newer vinyl sliding door to the back yard. Spacious master bedroom & two secondary bedrooms upstairs. Has a separate Pantry room with built-in cabinets. The back yard is very private w/cement flooring and fountain surrounding lovely trees & plants. Two car garage has covered built-in cabinets & workbench. Garage has a 220v electric outlet for Tesla charging. Faces Peppergrass Park across CDS w/lots of grassy area & covered picnic/BBQ Pavilion. Walking distance to IVC. Walking trail to beautiful North Lake. Enjoy all the amenities that Woodbridge has to offer, including two lakes/lagoons, numerous parks & pools, tennis & walking/bike trails. Excellent schools & safe city awards are an excellent reason to choose Irvine. Convenient to The Irvine Spectrum & The District shopping & entertainment complexes, freeways/toll roads, train stations, airport & beaches.