Irvine, CA
37 Glenhurst
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:11 PM

37 Glenhurst

37 Glennhurst · No Longer Available
Location

37 Glennhurst, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Spacious townhome at the end of a cul-de-sac circle. High vaulted ceilings. Remodeled entire home with Marble and laminate wood flooring. New painted walls. The kitchen was updated w/dark wood cabinets & newer stainless steel appliances. Wonderful chandelier at the main living room gave an outstanding luxury look. Gas or wood burning fireplace in the living room. Separate family room off kitchen w/newer vinyl sliding door to the back yard. Spacious master bedroom & two secondary bedrooms upstairs. Has a separate Pantry room with built-in cabinets. The back yard is very private w/cement flooring and fountain surrounding lovely trees & plants. Two car garage has covered built-in cabinets & workbench. Garage has a 220v electric outlet for Tesla charging. Faces Peppergrass Park across CDS w/lots of grassy area & covered picnic/BBQ Pavilion. Walking distance to IVC. Walking trail to beautiful North Lake. Enjoy all the amenities that Woodbridge has to offer, including two lakes/lagoons, numerous parks & pools, tennis & walking/bike trails. Excellent schools & safe city awards are an excellent reason to choose Irvine. Convenient to The Irvine Spectrum & The District shopping & entertainment complexes, freeways/toll roads, train stations, airport & beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Glenhurst have any available units?
37 Glenhurst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 37 Glenhurst have?
Some of 37 Glenhurst's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Glenhurst currently offering any rent specials?
37 Glenhurst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Glenhurst pet-friendly?
No, 37 Glenhurst is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 37 Glenhurst offer parking?
Yes, 37 Glenhurst offers parking.
Does 37 Glenhurst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Glenhurst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Glenhurst have a pool?
Yes, 37 Glenhurst has a pool.
Does 37 Glenhurst have accessible units?
No, 37 Glenhurst does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Glenhurst have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Glenhurst has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Glenhurst have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Glenhurst does not have units with air conditioning.

