Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
3301 Michelson Dr.
Last updated May 10 2019 at 8:53 AM

3301 Michelson Dr.

3301 Michelson Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3301 Michelson Dr, Irvine, CA 92612
San Joaquin Marsh

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
rent controlled
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
rent controlled
Gated, secured, private property and parking in prime West Hollywood.

New, modern, unit.

Top floor unit!

Huge, private balcony!

Italian kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator).

Amazing shower w/ glass walls, 3 shower-heads, and a sitting bench.

TV-monitor intercom and an alarm in the unit !

New central Air/heat.

Almost all utilities are included and paid by landlord.

Walking distance to markets, restaurants, coffee shops, etc.

Almost all utilities are included.

Unit is protected by Rent Control Regulations of the City of West Hollywood.

Our pet policy is - the more, the merrier. No security deposit is required for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3301 Michelson Dr. have any available units?
3301 Michelson Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3301 Michelson Dr. have?
Some of 3301 Michelson Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Michelson Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Michelson Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Michelson Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3301 Michelson Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3301 Michelson Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3301 Michelson Dr. offers parking.
Does 3301 Michelson Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 Michelson Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Michelson Dr. have a pool?
No, 3301 Michelson Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Michelson Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3301 Michelson Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Michelson Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3301 Michelson Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3301 Michelson Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3301 Michelson Dr. has units with air conditioning.

