Last updated December 16 2019 at 9:33 PM

306 Bronze

306 Bronze · No Longer Available
Location

306 Bronze, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
** Beautiful Santa Cruz - Plan 2 X ** X'lnt Location ** Highly Upgraded ** 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths + conservatory Room + Master Suite with Retreat ** 2 Car Attached Garage ** Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter top, Center Island ** Main Floor Maple Hard wood, Marble at Entry Area ** Very Desirable Open Floor plan ** Custom Window Covering, Plantation Wood Shutters and Drapery ** Near Association Club, Pool/Spa, Children Play Ground and Tennis Courts etc.** Close to Towngate Shopping Center, Irvine Great Park ** Awards Wining Schools ** No Pets No Smoking ** Move In Ready **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Bronze have any available units?
306 Bronze doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 306 Bronze have?
Some of 306 Bronze's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Bronze currently offering any rent specials?
306 Bronze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Bronze pet-friendly?
No, 306 Bronze is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 306 Bronze offer parking?
Yes, 306 Bronze offers parking.
Does 306 Bronze have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Bronze does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Bronze have a pool?
Yes, 306 Bronze has a pool.
Does 306 Bronze have accessible units?
No, 306 Bronze does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Bronze have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Bronze does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Bronze have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Bronze does not have units with air conditioning.
