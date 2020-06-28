306 Bronze

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

** Beautiful Santa Cruz - Plan 2 X ** X'lnt Location ** Highly Upgraded ** 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths + conservatory Room + Master Suite with Retreat ** 2 Car Attached Garage ** Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter top, Center Island ** Main Floor Maple Hard wood, Marble at Entry Area ** Very Desirable Open Floor plan ** Custom Window Covering, Plantation Wood Shutters and Drapery ** Near Association Club, Pool/Spa, Children Play Ground and Tennis Courts etc.** Close to Towngate Shopping Center, Irvine Great Park ** Awards Wining Schools ** No Pets No Smoking ** Move In Ready **