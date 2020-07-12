/
rancho san joaquin
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:04 PM
371 Apartments for rent in Rancho San Joaquin, Irvine, CA
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
28 Units Available
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,794
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,866
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1100 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
32 Units Available
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,115
1177 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,790
3005 sqft
Discover an alluring mix of hotel-inspired amenities at Astoria at Central Park West, a high-rise apartment community in Irvine, California.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,951
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1556 sqft
Located near to Interstate 405 and assorted greenways. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ensuite bathrooms and extra storage. Lavish community amenities include a pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace and concierge. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
9 Flores
9 Flores, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1441 sqft
Golf Course view from every part of the house, beautifully fully furnished 2 bedroom and a den with 2 bathroom. Walking distance to local shops and the schools (University High, UCI) Rent terms negotiable.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
5 Palos
5 Palos, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1441 sqft
Spacious condominium with A/C. Just steps from Golf Course at Rancho San Joaquin. There are 2 large bedrooms plus a den/office that can be used as the 3rd bedroom with closet (no enclosed door).
Results within 1 mile of Rancho San Joaquin
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
44 Units Available
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,950
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,249
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1201 sqft
Perfect location situated conveniently near the 405 and Pacific Ocean as well as shopping and dining at The District, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Modern apartment interiors with patio/balcony. On-site gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
7 Units Available
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,111
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1243 sqft
Stylish apartment community near San Diego Creek and Jamboree Road. Well-equipped kitchens have dishwashers and built-in microwaves. The pet-friendly complex allows dogs and cats and has a dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
7 Units Available
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished residences adjacent to the Irvine Business District. I-405 and the John Wayne Airport nearby. Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and garbage disposals. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
22 Units Available
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,839
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1303 sqft
Enjoy theater room, clubhouse, and online portal in this luxury apartment complex within a short distance from the I-405 and San Joaquin Marsh Reserve. Rooms feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
29 Units Available
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,071
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,238
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,048
1183 sqft
An innovative, modern community with lots of upgrades. On-site golf simulator, resort-style pool, fitness center with a lap pool and culinary courtyard. Near shopping. Large stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, and in-home washers and dryers.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
29 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,385
1424 sqft
New, LEED-certified green construction with major freeways nearby. Patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. Amenity-rich community featuring concierge, basketball court, gym and car wash area. Relax in the pool, hot tub and sauna.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
42 Units Available
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,855
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,444
1159 sqft
Stunning community with a rooftop pool and lounge, gas grills and outdoor areas. Spacious layouts, wood cabinetry, energy-efficient windows and lighting. Within walking distance to area shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
194 Units Available
Skyloft
2700 Main Street, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,057
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,103
1154 sqft
Home is the new destination. Skyloft is Irvine’s most privileged new address, featuring modern studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes just steps from the business district.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,892
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
1050 sqft
Attractive gated apartments in sunny California, with a sustainable living policy. Conveniently located by Irvine Business Complex, minutes from the San Diego Freeway. Clubhouse, tennis court and two swimming pools on site.
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,075
760 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1345 sqft
Modern living with world-class amenities that include Nest technology, concierge, sauna, yoga studio, and a pool with courtyard and fire pit. Sophisticated interiors with designer details, spacious closets and in-unit laundry,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
167 Rockwood Unit #53
167 Rockwood, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1325 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Fantastic, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom townhouse property rental in a Very Bikeable rated Woodbridge neighborhood in Irvine.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
199 Alicante Aisle
199 Alicante Aisle, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
728 sqft
Single story, ground floor 1 bedroom / 1 bath condo in prime Westpark neighborhood. - Quiet one bedroom condo with massive patio in beautifully landscaped Westpark Tiempo community in the heart of Irvine.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
53 Rockwood
53 Rockwood, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
917 sqft
Full remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo with approximately 917 square feet of open space.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
90 Sequoia Tree Lane
90 Sequoia Tree Lane, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
1708 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a non-smoking responsible single person to rent one of the 2nd floor bedrooms (about 198 sqf dimension) in a beautiful SFR in Irvine. One full bath shared by another bedrooms upstairs. Fully access to Living room, kitchen, and the yard.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
40 Sequoia Tree Lane
40 Sequoia Tree Lane, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1708 sqft
Bright home with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bath in the University Park community. Ready to move in condition. Private front courtyard entry and back yard with direct grated access to a beautiful greenbelt.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
5 Valley View
5 Valley Vw, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2344 sqft
UNBELIEVABLE VIEWS FROM EVERY WINDOW! Includes Four Bedrooms and two and half Bathrooms on individual floors for the utmost in privacy.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
5 Exeter
5 Exeter, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
981 sqft
Great location in University Town Center community in Irvine.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
20 Costero Aisle
20 Costero Aisle, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
915 sqft
Welcome home to this very spacious, two bedrooms, two baths desirable upstairs end unit, no one above or below. Private Patio entrance this unit offers single level living, on 2nd floor. Unit is light and bright with open floor plan.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
84 Costero Aisle
84 Costero Aisle, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
971 sqft
Desirable Westpark condo that has been newly renovated throughout! Upper level end carriage unit with only one common wall and no one below. Bright and beautiful with tons of natural light and views overlooking the greenbelt and park.
