292 Lemon Grove
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM
292 Lemon Grove
292 Lemon Grove
·
No Longer Available
Location
292 Lemon Grove, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek
Amenities
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Call/text listing agent Wendy @714-393-2650 for any questions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 292 Lemon Grove have any available units?
292 Lemon Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 292 Lemon Grove currently offering any rent specials?
292 Lemon Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 292 Lemon Grove pet-friendly?
No, 292 Lemon Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 292 Lemon Grove offer parking?
No, 292 Lemon Grove does not offer parking.
Does 292 Lemon Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 292 Lemon Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 292 Lemon Grove have a pool?
No, 292 Lemon Grove does not have a pool.
Does 292 Lemon Grove have accessible units?
No, 292 Lemon Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 292 Lemon Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 292 Lemon Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 292 Lemon Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 292 Lemon Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
