/
/
cudahy
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
508 Apartments for rent in Cudahy, CA📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cudahy
1 Unit Available
4407 1/4 Elizabeth street, Cudahy
4407 1/4 Elizabeth St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
Spacious duplex in Cudahy, one of 16 on a lot, - Property Id: 295249 $1750 a month spacious 2 bedroom house, one of 16 houses on an acre lot, garage, washer dryer hook ups, two cars parking, new paint , new wood like laminate flooring.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cudahy
1 Unit Available
5046 1/2 Liveoak street ,
5046 1/2 Live Oak St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
850 sqft
Two bedroom cottage type house - Property Id: 239506 Freshly painted, beautiful wood look floors thru out the house, washer dryer hook up, garage , fenced yard , window blinds, A minimum FICO score of 650 No evictions.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cudahy
1 Unit Available
4746 1/2 Santa Ana street
4746 1/2 Santa Ana St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautiful 2 bedroom cottage type house - Property Id: 225969 Freshly painted, new LVT modern looking floors thruout the house , laundry dryer hook up in the kitchen, fenced , yard , garage , parking for two cars . Ready to view now.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cudahy
1 Unit Available
4381 Clara St
4381 Clara Street, Cudahy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Close to Schools and transportation very clean quiet neighborhood (RLNE5745784)
Results within 1 mile of Cudahy
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bell
1 Unit Available
6309 Casitas Ave
6309 Casitas Avenue, Bell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
850 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath front house on Quiet tree lined street! - Quaint front unit that feels more like a single family home with fruit trees in the front yard. Move in ready, includes refrigerator. Bedroom closet with extra built in storage.
Results within 5 miles of Cudahy
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Downey
2 Units Available
Downey Village
11628 N Bellflower Blvd, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downey Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
Downey
5 Units Available
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
Downey
4 Units Available
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
Downey
2 Units Available
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonewood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Downey
4 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Paramount
10 Units Available
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 06:10am
El Rancho
2 Units Available
Town Center
7466 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
$1,195
Rosemead Place has studio apartments for rent in Pico Rivera, CA. Centrally located with easy access to the 60, 5 and 605 freeways makes this an ideal place to call home.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pico Rivera
3 Units Available
The Island
8222 Rosemead Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
$1,368
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Islands is perfectly situated in the heart of Pico Rivera, close to everything Southern California has to offer and is just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to the 5 and 605 freeways.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
Pico Rivera
3 Units Available
Rosemead Place
7711 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rosemead Place, in Pico Rivera, has newly renovated apartments that provide ceiling fans, air-conditioning, stoves, dishwashers, mirror wardrobe doors, spacious apartments with new interiors.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
Downey
2 Units Available
Woodruff Village Apartment Homes
13210 Woodruff Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodruff Village Apartment Homes in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Congress Southeast
1 Unit Available
9316 Avalon Blvd
9316 Avalon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
. Apply now for this beautifully remodeled unit, bright and spacious at an affordable rate, section 8 welcome! Parking included stove included. Appliances: Stove. https://www.mashcole.
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
East Compton
1 Unit Available
15724 S Lime Ave
15724 South Lime Avenue, East Rancho Dominguez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
972 sqft
Beautifully rennovated 2 Bed, 1 Bath with 972 square feet on a large 6,733 square foot lot. Long driveway leading to 2-car garage and large backyard with mature, large avocado tree. Hardwood & tile floors throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 02:08am
Downey
1 Unit Available
7515 3rd St, Downey, CA 90241
7515 3rd St, Downey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
3rd bedroom currently used as den. Central air conditioning, park like grounds immaculately maintained, Rent includes gardening. Rent excludes use of double garage at rear of property and storage at the west rear of house.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maywood
1 Unit Available
4417 E 53 st
4417 East 53rd Street, Maywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
619 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Fully renovated with 2 car garage - Property Id: 296760 Fully renovated with 2 car garage plus 2 parking spaces in front of garage. Great outdoor area to bar b q and relax. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Huntington Park
1 Unit Available
7022 Malbar St.
7022 Malabar Street, Huntington Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
750 sqft
Move in ready, Large 1 Bedroom Ground Floor - Charming and traditional time period Huntington Park apartment ready to call home. Large 1 bedroom,1 bathroom with Hall and bedroom closet space and additional built in storage cabinets.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downey
1 Unit Available
9730 Julius Ave
9730 Julius Avenue, Downey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1772 sqft
9730 Julius Ave Available 06/15/20 Apply Online at www.TKGPM.com - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com A super cute three-bedroom home in Downey. Fresh paint throughout and beautiful laminate flooring.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paramount
1 Unit Available
15396 El Camino Avenue
15396 El Camino Avenue, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
150 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR RENT JUST PAINTED READY TO MOVE IN WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM HURRY GOING TO RENT FAST. QUIET HOME PLEANTY OF PARKING VERY COMFORTABLE...
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2011 E Alondra Blvd
2011 East Alondra Boulevard, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated apartment with carport in the alley! - Property Id: 217900 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Cudahy rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,650.
Some of the colleges located in the Cudahy area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cudahy from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAMontebello, CAFlorence-Graham, CACompton, CAParamount, CAEast Los Angeles, CA