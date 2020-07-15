/
La Verne
22 Apartments For Rent Near La Verne
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
13 Units Available
San Dimas
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
12 Units Available
San Dimas
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
923 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Arrow Highway. The modern apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a community pool and barbecue grill.
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
8 Units Available
Foothill Corridor
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
2 Units Available
San Dimas
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
923 sqft
Nestled between East Arrow Highway and Marchant Park. Lush community featuring bike storage and a manicured courtyard. Residences feature in-unit laundry and private patios and balconies.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
San Dimas
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1126 sqft
Mountain View Apartments are centrally located, and units offer private outdoor-space, luxurious bathrooms, and energy-efficient utilities. Enjoy the on-site pool and spa as well as extra storage for your belongings.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Foothill Corridor
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on historic Route 66 near the schools and shopping. On-site pools, spas, and ample green space. Home's feature new renovations as well as a washer and dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,453
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Village
770 W 1st Street
770 1st Street, Claremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1450 sqft
Excellent location in the Claremont Village Walk community! Enjoy walking to the Packing House, Claremont Village, Metrolink Train Station, Claremont Colleges, stores, restaurants, movie theaters and much more.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
South La Verne
1723 Lordsburg Court
1723 Lordsburg Court, La Verne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2262 sqft
Gorgeous model home in the Lordsburg Community. 4 bedroom, 3 bath spacious family home. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor with an open family room and kitchen.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Village Residential
660 W Bonita Ave 25C
660 W Bonita Ave, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 25C Available 09/01/20 Bonita Terrace MidCentury Modern Garden Apartments - Property Id: 317800 Fabulous Mid-Century Modern Garden Apartments in the Heart of Downtown Claremont California Fully Remodeled with Fantastic Amenities Unbeatable
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2410 N. Towne Ave #36
2410 Towne Avenue, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1018 sqft
POMONA/CLAREMONT BORDER 2+2 Condo in Great Area Available Now! - Lower level, 2 bed, 2 full baths, huge, over sized 2 car garage, inside laundry room, beautiful, gated community, built in 1987! There is wood laminate flooring throughout, custom
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1743 Home Terrace
1743 Home Terrace Drive, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1000 sqft
Available 07/25/20 Home Terrace - Property Id: 306653 Remodelled 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse in a gated complex. 2 swimming pools, 1 tennis court in a green setting.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
San Dimas
301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd 95
301 North San Dimas Canyon Road, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1250 sqft
San Dimas Canyon Apartments - Property Id: 114600 MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! ONE MONTH FREE RENT WITH 1 YEAR LEASE SIGNED! SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM APARTMENT WAITING FOR YOU TO CALL HOME San Dimas Canyon Apartments is located just minutes from
Last updated June 3 at 04:25 AM
1 Unit Available
725 Bangor Street
725 Bangor Street, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1612 sqft
This stunningly beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in a Planned Unit Development featuring a wide driveway. The kitchen has wood cabinets, granite counter tops, Stainless appliances and plenty of counter and cupboard space.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
North La Verne
4917 Eldorado Drive
4917 Eldorado Drive, La Verne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2481 sqft
Carefully maintained, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located on a quiet cul-de-sac with views of the Foothills.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
San Dimas
523 San Marcos Rd
523 San Marcos Road, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
Quiet 2 Bed/2Bath Condo Near the Canyon - This a quiet, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo located just south of downtown San Dimas in the La Cuesta Encantada Homeowner's Association.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Lordsburg
2317 Bonita Avenue
2317 Bonita Avenue, La Verne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2018 sqft
This darling single level home has been freshly painted interior, new engineered wood flooring throughout, Living room has a fireplace, dining area, kitchen has new counter tops and recessed lighting. Family room/den.
Last updated July 15 at 08:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Lordsburg
2609 2nd St.
2609 2nd Street, La Verne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,810
1705 sqft
There is so much to love here. This is a charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an amazing backyard! This house is located in the very desirable city of La Verne.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
San Dimas
138 E Via Vaquero
138 East via Vaquero, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1263 sqft
This gorgeous attached townhouse locates in a quiet community with a huge backyard without having to maintain it! Tastefully upgraded home with Custom wood trim in the living/dining room area, plantation shutters in the spacious dining room, cozy
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
3120 N Garey Avenue N
3120 North Garey Avenue, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1050 sqft
APARTMENT: Large 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, floor to ceiling stone or used brick wood burning fireplace. Recently painted interior and exterior, landscaping, completely remodeled interior, new Bamboo wood, and tile floors.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
846 Pommelo Way
846 Pommelo Way, Pomona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2110 sqft
Beautiful home for rent! Close to Claremont downtown, schools, university, shopping center, nice neighborhood, HOA has swimming pool, BBQ. Welcome to your new home!
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
San Dimas
765 Knollwood Lane
765 Knollwood Lane, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1496 sqft
About Squire Realty: We are a completely online property management service. We allow YOU to register and view, apply, pay rent, and report repairs online without the need for property managers.
