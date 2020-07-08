2367 Watermarke Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

This amazing townhouse style unit offers an extraordinary 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom footprint which is nestled in the heart of the highly sought after community of "Watermarke" in the Airport Area of Irvine. This is truly a luxurious and free-flowing floor-plan offering approx. 1,482 sq. ft. of very comfortable living space with a gorgeous formal living room and formal dining room, in addition to a stunning kitchen, an inside laundry room and a very spacious balcony, with 2 assigned parking spaces. This lovely home is nicely appointed with upgrades throughout, some of which include the updated modern 2 tone paint, updated base boards and crown molding, light wood cabinets with granite counter tops, stainless steel and black appliances with under cabinet and recessed lighting and an amazing work station. There are updated ceiling fans, and fixtures throughout the home and the master suite offers a separate soaking tub and shower along with a granite counter top and his and her sinks... One of the unique things about this home is great interior location as it offers a great view of the courtyard, and some hill side and city light views to the south. This is a truly spectacular home and it won't last long. All applications are to be submitted online: https://apply.rentscreener.com/good-steward-pm/?propertyID=2241 Please call Jeff Terreros with any questions. 714-916-2880