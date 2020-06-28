All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

23 Mecklenberg

23 Mecklenberg · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

23 Mecklenberg, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Northwood: Large 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Story Home, Kitchen with White Custom Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stove, Dishwasher, Breakfast Nook, Separate Dining, Large Step Down Living Room, Family Room With Brick Fireplace, New Plank Flooring Throughout Downstairs, Recessed lights, Central A/C, Double Pain Windows Throughout, Blinds, Bathroom Vanities With Granite Counter Top, Tiled Showers, Master bedroom With Walk-In Closet, Dual Vanities, Ceiling Fan, Mirror Closet Doors, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Laundry Room With Washer & Dryer (AS IS), Large Front Enclosed Patio, Near Carrot Wood Park, Schools, And Shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Mecklenberg have any available units?
23 Mecklenberg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 23 Mecklenberg have?
Some of 23 Mecklenberg's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Mecklenberg currently offering any rent specials?
23 Mecklenberg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Mecklenberg pet-friendly?
No, 23 Mecklenberg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 23 Mecklenberg offer parking?
Yes, 23 Mecklenberg offers parking.
Does 23 Mecklenberg have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Mecklenberg offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Mecklenberg have a pool?
No, 23 Mecklenberg does not have a pool.
Does 23 Mecklenberg have accessible units?
No, 23 Mecklenberg does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Mecklenberg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Mecklenberg has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Mecklenberg have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23 Mecklenberg has units with air conditioning.
