23 Mecklenberg

Northwood: Large 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Story Home, Kitchen with White Custom Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stove, Dishwasher, Breakfast Nook, Separate Dining, Large Step Down Living Room, Family Room With Brick Fireplace, New Plank Flooring Throughout Downstairs, Recessed lights, Central A/C, Double Pain Windows Throughout, Blinds, Bathroom Vanities With Granite Counter Top, Tiled Showers, Master bedroom With Walk-In Closet, Dual Vanities, Ceiling Fan, Mirror Closet Doors, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Laundry Room With Washer & Dryer (AS IS), Large Front Enclosed Patio, Near Carrot Wood Park, Schools, And Shops.