1903 Crescent Oak

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

A nice end unit in Gated Oak Creek, featuring two bedrooms, two and one-half baths, two-car garage, front patio, and sun-splashed balcony. Upgrades include laminate flooring, custom blinds, fireplace, media niche and inside laundry room with built-in cabinetry. Sparkling kitchen features ceramic tile countertops as well as a dry-foods pantry. The master suite with a private balcony has a walk-in closet and master bath with dual vanities, and soaking tub. Enjoy award-winning Irvine schools and resort-style pools, spas, tennis, sports courts, tot-lots, upscale shopping, dining and more!