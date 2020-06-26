All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

154 Damsel

154 Damsel · No Longer Available
Location

154 Damsel, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

garage
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
2017 New Furnished home with 3 Bedrooms at Eastwood Community. The model home, almost all furniture and decoration were modeled and will stay with leasing. The home is beautifully furnished and landscaped. Direct-access side-by-side 2 car attached garage. Eastwood Village Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High School. Adjacent to a great shopping plaza with an abundance of restaurants. The community offers a lot of amenities, including clubhouse, pools, spas, picnic areas with BBQ grills, sports courts and much more! Bring your suitcase Move-In Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Damsel have any available units?
154 Damsel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 154 Damsel have?
Some of 154 Damsel's amenities include garage, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Damsel currently offering any rent specials?
154 Damsel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Damsel pet-friendly?
No, 154 Damsel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 154 Damsel offer parking?
Yes, 154 Damsel offers parking.
Does 154 Damsel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 Damsel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Damsel have a pool?
Yes, 154 Damsel has a pool.
Does 154 Damsel have accessible units?
No, 154 Damsel does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Damsel have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 Damsel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Damsel have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 Damsel does not have units with air conditioning.
