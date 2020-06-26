154 Damsel

Amenities

garage pool clubhouse bbq/grill furnished

2017 New Furnished home with 3 Bedrooms at Eastwood Community. The model home, almost all furniture and decoration were modeled and will stay with leasing. The home is beautifully furnished and landscaped. Direct-access side-by-side 2 car attached garage. Eastwood Village Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High School. Adjacent to a great shopping plaza with an abundance of restaurants. The community offers a lot of amenities, including clubhouse, pools, spas, picnic areas with BBQ grills, sports courts and much more! Bring your suitcase Move-In Ready.