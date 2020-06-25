152 Leafy Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Brand new luxury home with amazing view in gated Orchard Hills Alta Vista community. surrounded by Avocado Orchards, this home is perfectly located minutes to Irvine Spectrum, Tustin Market Place, South Coast Plaza, freeway-close to 5, 261,133 & 405 & John Wayne Airport. Large 4-car garage. The stunning dual staircase surrounds the two-story Dining Room, which leads out to the side courtyard. Exceptionally priced, this home offers 6 bedrooms & 6.5 baths with a fantastic floor plan that features a family-friendly great-room, 60ï¿½?? linear optional fireplace and included large glass optional pocket doors leading out to the large backyard for an indoor/ outdoor living! The gourmet kitchen has Wolf Appliances, Large Island and flows into the included optional conservatory. Fantastic Grand Master Suite with a large walk-in closet. Current front and back yard are still under construction and to be customized.