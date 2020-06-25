All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
152 Leafy Pass
152 Leafy Pass

Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

152 Leafy Pass, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Brand new luxury home with amazing view in gated Orchard Hills Alta Vista community. surrounded by Avocado Orchards, this home is perfectly located minutes to Irvine Spectrum, Tustin Market Place, South Coast Plaza, freeway-close to 5, 261,133 & 405 & John Wayne Airport. Large 4-car garage. The stunning dual staircase surrounds the two-story Dining Room, which leads out to the side courtyard. Exceptionally priced, this home offers 6 bedrooms & 6.5 baths with a fantastic floor plan that features a family-friendly great-room, 60ï¿½?? linear optional fireplace and included large glass optional pocket doors leading out to the large backyard for an indoor/ outdoor living! The gourmet kitchen has Wolf Appliances, Large Island and flows into the included optional conservatory. Fantastic Grand Master Suite with a large walk-in closet. Current front and back yard are still under construction and to be customized.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Leafy Pass have any available units?
152 Leafy Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 152 Leafy Pass have?
Some of 152 Leafy Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Leafy Pass currently offering any rent specials?
152 Leafy Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Leafy Pass pet-friendly?
No, 152 Leafy Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 152 Leafy Pass offer parking?
Yes, 152 Leafy Pass offers parking.
Does 152 Leafy Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 Leafy Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Leafy Pass have a pool?
No, 152 Leafy Pass does not have a pool.
Does 152 Leafy Pass have accessible units?
No, 152 Leafy Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Leafy Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 Leafy Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 152 Leafy Pass have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 152 Leafy Pass has units with air conditioning.
