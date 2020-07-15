/
/
/
Saddleback College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
34 Apartments For Rent Near Saddleback College
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
88 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,859
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
22 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,848
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
105 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
20 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
40 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,815
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
12 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,715
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,982
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
3 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,625
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
23 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,838
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1187 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
33398 Paseo El Lazo
33398 Paseo El Lazo, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2068 sqft
Pacifica San Juan's newly built community. The Cove. Largest floor plan with 4 bedrooms plus a loft including downstairs bedroom and full bath. Open Concept Great Room with large kitchen with island with seating, Quartz counter tops.
1 of 72
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
26956 Diamond
26956 Diamond, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1302 sqft
26956 Diamond Available 07/15/20 SPACIOUS 2 STORY CONDO/HUGE YARD - Hillcrest Village end unit, 2 story condo. 1302 sq.ft. No one above or below. Huge rear yard with mountain view. 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Both bedrooms up.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
26661 Dorothea
26661 Dorothea, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2230 sqft
Spacious End Unit Condo on the Golf Course - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/lN8kaTn1bWI Beautiful Spacious End Unit Condo In La Mancha Community. Incredible Golf Course and Saddle Back Mountain views! Perfect for watching July 4th Fireworks.
1 of 71
Last updated May 10 at 10:46 PM
1 Unit Available
South Laguna Hills
25965 Cedarbluff Terrace
25965 Cedarbluff Terrace, Laguna Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,700
3513 sqft
This beautifully maintained two-story Moulton Ranch executive home is situated on a very private 35,000 sq. ft. lot with panoramic views complete with a private 300 ft. driveway with automatic gate controlled access.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
25496 Rue Terrase
25496 Rue Terrase, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1994 sqft
This gorgeous townhome rests on a beautiful canyon and is located in the gated Ville de Cerise community of only 48 homes.
1 of 22
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Emerald Point
27406 Daffodil Pl
27406 Daffodil Pl, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
1221 sqft
Live in Luxury: Beautifully Upgraded Fully Furnished Townhome - This fully furnished townhome has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 Half Bathroom and a spacious patio making it a perfect sanctuary and a great space for entertaining At 1,221 square
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Niguel
27891 Via Bellaza
27891 Via Bellaza, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
861 sqft
Light and Bright! Upgraded one bedroom condo with two story ceilings and walls of windows looking out to lush landscape and trees. Private corner location with gated entrance, no one above or below and a direct access garage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Niguel
25135 Via Veracruz
25135 Via Veracruz, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1377 sqft
MUST SEE this Del Prado BEAUTY! AMAZING LOCATION! This unit overlooks an expansive greenbelt and conveniently located to all the amenities the community of Del Prado has to offer. This unit shows like a model.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Township Village
28 First Street
28 First Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1609 sqft
Rarely up for lease, best street in Ladera Ranch.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
26582 Lucinda
26582 Lucinda, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1825 sqft
END UNIT, light, bright and cheery with southern exposure. Travertine floors throughout; newer carpet. Neutral tone paint. Large Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Separate dining room. Living room with fireplace.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Niguel
25143 Via Terracina
25143 Via Terracina, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1113 sqft
Private and centrally located 2 bedroom, 2 bath single level condo with an attached direct access 2 car garage in the Del Prado community of Laguna Niguel. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools the 5 freeway and the 73 toll road.
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Niguel
28102 El Montanero
28102 El Montanero, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1342 sqft
This impressive Rancho Niguel town home offers an amazing sense of privacy given its unique location nestled in the Mirador community. There is low maintenance landscape in your gated, wrap around yard.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Auburn Ridge
26712 Baronet
26712 Baronet, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2108 sqft
Fantastic Opportunity to lease this upgraded and gorgeous Auburn Ridge home with 3 car garage and epoxy floors.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Niguel
25278 San Michele
25278 San Michele, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
968 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom & 2 bath condo in desireable Milano community in Laguna Niguel. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters , white cabinets, dishwasher and refrigerator.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Echo Ridge Village
6 Nectar Court
6 Nectar Ct, Ladera Ranch, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,995
3784 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home, Built in 2018! Located in the Heirloom tract of the up and coming wonderful new community of Esencia in Rancho Mission Viejo. The 5 BR, 5.
