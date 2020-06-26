12 Woodpine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Contact Sybil for details and a personal showing - Exceptional location facing a beautiful greenbelt on a single loaded street with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom on 2 levels. Large living room with fireplace and dining area. Tile flooring throughout the downstairs. carpeting upstairs. Spacious kitchen has a gas stove & oven, ceramic tile counters and eating area overlooking the covered back patio. The master suite upstairs has a walk-in closet. Lots of storage and laundry area in the garage. New central air conditioner being installed after March 1. Enjoy all of the amenities Woodbridge offer including 2 lakes, lagoons, pools, spas, parks, playing grounds, tennis courts and more.