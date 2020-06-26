All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 20 2020

12 Woodpine Drive

Irvine
Woodbridge
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

12 Woodpine Drive, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Contact Sybil for details and a personal showing - Exceptional location facing a beautiful greenbelt on a single loaded street with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom on 2 levels. Large living room with fireplace and dining area. Tile flooring throughout the downstairs. carpeting upstairs. Spacious kitchen has a gas stove & oven, ceramic tile counters and eating area overlooking the covered back patio. The master suite upstairs has a walk-in closet. Lots of storage and laundry area in the garage. New central air conditioner being installed after March 1. Enjoy all of the amenities Woodbridge offer including 2 lakes, lagoons, pools, spas, parks, playing grounds, tennis courts and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Woodpine Drive have any available units?
12 Woodpine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 12 Woodpine Drive have?
Some of 12 Woodpine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Woodpine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12 Woodpine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Woodpine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12 Woodpine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 Woodpine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12 Woodpine Drive offers parking.
Does 12 Woodpine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Woodpine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Woodpine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12 Woodpine Drive has a pool.
Does 12 Woodpine Drive have accessible units?
No, 12 Woodpine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Woodpine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Woodpine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Woodpine Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12 Woodpine Drive has units with air conditioning.

