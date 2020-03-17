All apartments in Irvine
10 Valente

Location

10 Valente, Irvine, CA 92602

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 4 Bathroom Home in West Irvine - This beautiful and spacious 5 bedroom home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the West Irvine community. This home features a large open living/dining room, upgraded gourmet kitchen and family room with built in surround sound speakers and fireplace - all with new engineered hardwood flooring. The large island kitchen features granite countertops and full backsplash, stainless steel appliances, including a 5 burner stove, oven, microwave, trash compactor and a large walk in pantry - with all new tile flooring. One bedroom and full bathroom are located downstairs.

Upstairs you will find the main master bedroom with his and hers closets, an oversize jetted tub, separate shower and private deck overlooking the back yard. There is also a junior master bedroom with it's own en-suite and 2 large secondary bedrooms, with walk in custom designed closet systems and ceiling fans for all bedrooms. The full size laundry room, complete with a sink and plenty of storage is also conveniently located upstairs.

This home is walking distance to Myford Elementary School and is assigned to Pioneer Middle School and Arnold Beckman High School. West Irvine is located close to The Marketplace for shopping and dining, Tustin Ranch Golf Club, freeways and toll roads.

Small pets considered.

$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.

We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider and follow all Fair Housing laws.

Apply online at LRSOrangeCounty.com

(RLNE2163222)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 10 Valente have any available units?
10 Valente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Valente have?
Some of 10 Valente's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Valente currently offering any rent specials?
10 Valente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Valente pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Valente is pet friendly.
Does 10 Valente offer parking?
No, 10 Valente does not offer parking.
Does 10 Valente have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Valente does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Valente have a pool?
No, 10 Valente does not have a pool.
Does 10 Valente have accessible units?
No, 10 Valente does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Valente have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Valente does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Valente have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Valente does not have units with air conditioning.
