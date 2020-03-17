10 Valente

Amenities

Beautiful 5 Bedroom 4 Bathroom Home in West Irvine - This beautiful and spacious 5 bedroom home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the West Irvine community. This home features a large open living/dining room, upgraded gourmet kitchen and family room with built in surround sound speakers and fireplace - all with new engineered hardwood flooring. The large island kitchen features granite countertops and full backsplash, stainless steel appliances, including a 5 burner stove, oven, microwave, trash compactor and a large walk in pantry - with all new tile flooring. One bedroom and full bathroom are located downstairs.



Upstairs you will find the main master bedroom with his and hers closets, an oversize jetted tub, separate shower and private deck overlooking the back yard. There is also a junior master bedroom with it's own en-suite and 2 large secondary bedrooms, with walk in custom designed closet systems and ceiling fans for all bedrooms. The full size laundry room, complete with a sink and plenty of storage is also conveniently located upstairs.



This home is walking distance to Myford Elementary School and is assigned to Pioneer Middle School and Arnold Beckman High School. West Irvine is located close to The Marketplace for shopping and dining, Tustin Ranch Golf Club, freeways and toll roads.



Small pets considered.



$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.



We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider and follow all Fair Housing laws.



Apply online at LRSOrangeCounty.com



(RLNE2163222)