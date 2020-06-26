All apartments in Huntington Beach
7892 Holt Dr
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

7892 Holt Dr

7892 Holt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7892 Holt Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
Beach Front Property Management - Property Id: 221983

This unit is located 0.5 miles from Bella Terra outlet, Pavilions Place, local restaurants, Starbucks, and the 405 freeway. This beautiful fully renovated apartment home features an elegant light gray vinyl plank flooring throughout the living room, kitchen and bedroom. The living room features a cozy fireplace with SUPER high ceilings, new blinds, and fresh new paint. The kitchen includes a stove/oven, range hood, dishwasher, well-done countertops, garbage disposal, spacious pantry and washer and dryer inside the unit. The upstairs spacious bathroom features an extra-high ceiling with skylight. The bedroom features brand new closet doors with tons of closet space, new lights, a view over-looking the living room. The apartment building does offer an onsite laundry room with 2 sets of washers and dryers, an assigned parking space, guest parking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221983
Property Id 221983

(RLNE5538473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7892 Holt Dr have any available units?
7892 Holt Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7892 Holt Dr have?
Some of 7892 Holt Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7892 Holt Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7892 Holt Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7892 Holt Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7892 Holt Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7892 Holt Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7892 Holt Dr offers parking.
Does 7892 Holt Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7892 Holt Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7892 Holt Dr have a pool?
No, 7892 Holt Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7892 Holt Dr have accessible units?
No, 7892 Holt Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7892 Holt Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7892 Holt Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7892 Holt Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7892 Holt Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
