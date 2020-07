7825 RONALD DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

.CENTRALLY LOCATED IN HUNTINGTON BEACH, ON A CUL-DE-SAC, THIS INVITING SINGLE FAMILY HOME RARELY COMES ONTO THE MARKET. QUIET LOCATION WITH IT'S OWN PRIVATE FENCED YARD. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM OPENING INTO THE OVER-SIZED KITCHEN/ DINING AREA. LAMINATE THROUGHOUT EXCEPT FOR TILE IN THE KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. THE KITCHEN OFFERS A FREE-STANDING STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, PLENTY OF CABINETRY, A DINING AREA AND ACCESS TO BACKYARD PATIO AREA. THE TWO BEDROOMS LOOK OUT INTO THE BACKYARD AND ARE A GOOD SIZE. THE BATHROOM FEATURES A SHOWER OVER THE TUB WITH ENCLOSURE. A COMMUNITY, COIN-OPERATED LAUNDRYROOM IS AVAILABLE NEARBY. ONE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE WITH ADDITIONAL PARKING AVAILABLE ON THE STREET. LOCATED TO NEARBY SHOPPING, MEDICAL FACILITIES AND SHOPPING.