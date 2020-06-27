All apartments in Huntington Beach
215 11th Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

215 11th Street

215 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

215 11th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Marcel J. Fernandez
Regency Real Estate Brokers
DRE #00779091
949-584-0366

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 11th Street have any available units?
215 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 215 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 215 11th Street offer parking?
No, 215 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 215 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 11th Street have a pool?
No, 215 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 215 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

