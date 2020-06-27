All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 618 W Stocker Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
618 W Stocker Street
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

618 W Stocker Street

618 W Stocker St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

618 W Stocker St, Glendale, CA 91202
Glenwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming bungalow style duplex, great location, schools and shops within walking distance, 10 minutes to Americana At Brand and Glendale Galleria, Living room, dining room, and laundry area inside the unit. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 W Stocker Street have any available units?
618 W Stocker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 618 W Stocker Street currently offering any rent specials?
618 W Stocker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 W Stocker Street pet-friendly?
No, 618 W Stocker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 618 W Stocker Street offer parking?
No, 618 W Stocker Street does not offer parking.
Does 618 W Stocker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 W Stocker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 W Stocker Street have a pool?
No, 618 W Stocker Street does not have a pool.
Does 618 W Stocker Street have accessible units?
No, 618 W Stocker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 618 W Stocker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 W Stocker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 W Stocker Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 W Stocker Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts