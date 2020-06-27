Charming bungalow style duplex, great location, schools and shops within walking distance, 10 minutes to Americana At Brand and Glendale Galleria, Living room, dining room, and laundry area inside the unit. No pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 618 W Stocker Street have any available units?
618 W Stocker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 618 W Stocker Street currently offering any rent specials?
618 W Stocker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.