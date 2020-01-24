430 W Wilson Ave Unite 107

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

3 Bedrooms 4 bathrooms House for rent - Centrally located in the City of Glendale 3 large size bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, in 3 level house with 3 car garage, Build in 2009, Living SqFt 1860, ready to move in



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4694619)