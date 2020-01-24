All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 430 W Wilson Ave Unite 107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
430 W Wilson Ave Unite 107
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

430 W Wilson Ave Unite 107

430 E Wilson Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Vineyard
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

430 E Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3 Bedrooms 4 bathrooms House for rent - Centrally located in the City of Glendale 3 large size bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, in 3 level house with 3 car garage, Build in 2009, Living SqFt 1860, ready to move in

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4694619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 W Wilson Ave Unite 107 have any available units?
430 W Wilson Ave Unite 107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 430 W Wilson Ave Unite 107 currently offering any rent specials?
430 W Wilson Ave Unite 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 W Wilson Ave Unite 107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 W Wilson Ave Unite 107 is pet friendly.
Does 430 W Wilson Ave Unite 107 offer parking?
Yes, 430 W Wilson Ave Unite 107 offers parking.
Does 430 W Wilson Ave Unite 107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 W Wilson Ave Unite 107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 W Wilson Ave Unite 107 have a pool?
No, 430 W Wilson Ave Unite 107 does not have a pool.
Does 430 W Wilson Ave Unite 107 have accessible units?
No, 430 W Wilson Ave Unite 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 430 W Wilson Ave Unite 107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 W Wilson Ave Unite 107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 W Wilson Ave Unite 107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 W Wilson Ave Unite 107 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts