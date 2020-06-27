Rent Calculator
Glendale, CA
1828 Canada Blvd
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:35 AM
1 of 5
1828 Canada Blvd
1828 Cañada Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
1828 Cañada Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91208
Verdugo Woodlands
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
parking
Fantastic view, great neiborhood, huge back yard.
Utilities: Tenants should pay for water, gas and electricty.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 1828 Canada Blvd have any available units?
1828 Canada Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Glendale, CA
.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1828 Canada Blvd have?
Some of 1828 Canada Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 1828 Canada Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1828 Canada Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 Canada Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1828 Canada Blvd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 1828 Canada Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1828 Canada Blvd offers parking.
Does 1828 Canada Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1828 Canada Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 Canada Blvd have a pool?
No, 1828 Canada Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1828 Canada Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1828 Canada Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 Canada Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1828 Canada Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
