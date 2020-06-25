Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym pool hot tub media room yoga cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage carport coffee bar conference room dog grooming area fire pit game room green community guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

AMLI's brand new Downtown Glendale apartments are within walking distance of award-winning restaurants, exceptional entertainment, and outstanding shopping at the Glendale Galleria and The Americana at Brand. We are centrally located near the intersection of North Orange Street and West Lexington Drive with convenient freeway access to the 2, 5 and 134 (Ventura) freeways and minutes from Downtown Los Angeles, Burbank Studios and the NoHo Arts district.Our residents enjoy use of a resort style pool and spa; fully-equipped fitness center; VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard; game tech lounge; outdoor yoga deck; theater with entertaining bar; business center; gaming area, hearth, lounge areas and cabanas with individual TV's. Our pet-friendly apartments also feature a rooftop pet park with dog spa.AMLI Lex on Orange offers 33 floor plans that feature contemporary kitchens with ENERGY STAR Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, sleek quartz countertops and designer stone backsplashes; faux wood flooring; garden tubs or walk-in showers; full-size washers and dryers; nine-foot ceilings; programmable smart thermostats; ceiling fans; and expansive balconies or patios. Our apartments are LEED Silver Certified, evidence of AMLI's focus on living green. We are also a smoke-free community, inside and out, to ensure a healthy living environment for our residents.