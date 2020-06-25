All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

AMLI Lex on Orange

Open Now until 6pm
321 N Orange St · (818) 273-6580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
“Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease by July 31st & receive ONE MONTH FREE RENT! Ask for details. Exp.7/31/2020.
Location

321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA 91203
City Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 308 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,057

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,062

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$2,062

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 416 · Avail. Oct 21

$2,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 227 · Avail. now

$2,352

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 229 · Avail. now

$2,352

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 232 · Avail. now

$3,423

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Unit 416 · Avail. Sep 12

$3,438

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Unit 401 · Avail. Oct 4

$3,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1197 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Lex on Orange.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
media room
yoga
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
fire pit
game room
green community
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
AMLI's brand new Downtown Glendale apartments are within walking distance of award-winning restaurants, exceptional entertainment, and outstanding shopping at the Glendale Galleria and The Americana at Brand. We are centrally located near the intersection of North Orange Street and West Lexington Drive with convenient freeway access to the 2, 5 and 134 (Ventura) freeways and minutes from Downtown Los Angeles, Burbank Studios and the NoHo Arts district.Our residents enjoy use of a resort style pool and spa; fully-equipped fitness center; VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard; game tech lounge; outdoor yoga deck; theater with entertaining bar; business center; gaming area, hearth, lounge areas and cabanas with individual TV's. Our pet-friendly apartments also feature a rooftop pet park with dog spa.AMLI Lex on Orange offers 33 floor plans that feature contemporary kitchens with ENERGY STAR Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, sleek quartz countertops and designer stone backsplashes; faux wood flooring; garden tubs or walk-in showers; full-size washers and dryers; nine-foot ceilings; programmable smart thermostats; ceiling fans; and expansive balconies or patios. Our apartments are LEED Silver Certified, evidence of AMLI's focus on living green. We are also a smoke-free community, inside and out, to ensure a healthy living environment for our residents.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500- $1000 on approved credit
Additional: Bike locker: $25/month (optional)
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Electric car parking: $150/month; Reserved premium parking: $150; Reserved parking: $85/month.
Storage Details: 4'9x5'6: $58/month; 5x9'3: $65/month; 8'9x8'9: $125/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI Lex on Orange have any available units?
AMLI Lex on Orange has 23 units available starting at $2,057 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI Lex on Orange have?
Some of AMLI Lex on Orange's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Lex on Orange currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Lex on Orange is offering the following rent specials: “Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease by July 31st & receive ONE MONTH FREE RENT! Ask for details. Exp.7/31/2020.
Is AMLI Lex on Orange pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Lex on Orange is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Lex on Orange offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Lex on Orange offers parking.
Does AMLI Lex on Orange have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Lex on Orange offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Lex on Orange have a pool?
Yes, AMLI Lex on Orange has a pool.
Does AMLI Lex on Orange have accessible units?
Yes, AMLI Lex on Orange has accessible units.
Does AMLI Lex on Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Lex on Orange has units with dishwashers.
