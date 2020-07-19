All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 2265 Pomona Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
2265 Pomona Ave
Last updated May 21 2019 at 8:53 AM

2265 Pomona Ave

2265 Pomona Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Westside Costa Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2265 Pomona Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$1500 1st Months Rent! Large 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Lower Unit

$1500 1st Months Rent! Large 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Lower Unit With Living Room With Tile Flooring, Separate Dining, Ceiling Fan, Kitchen With Newer Cabinets, Stove, Tile Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Vertical Blinds, Bedrooms With Pergo Flooring, Mirror Closet Doors, Patio, Assign Parking Space, Near Park, School, And Shops. HUD NO

2265 Pomona Ave #A W/ Garage

pet NO
Amenities

Living Room With Tile Flooring
Separate Dining
Ceiling Fan
Kitchen With Newer Cabinets
Stove
Tile Counter Tops
Breakfast Bar
Vertical Blinds
Bedrooms With Pergo Flooring
Mirror Closet Doors
Patio
Assign Parking Space
Near Park
School

Rental Terms

Rent: $2,150
Application Fee: $30
Security Deposit: $1,500
Available Now

Pet Policy

Cats not allowed
Dogs not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2265 Pomona Ave have any available units?
2265 Pomona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2265 Pomona Ave have?
Some of 2265 Pomona Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2265 Pomona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2265 Pomona Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2265 Pomona Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2265 Pomona Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2265 Pomona Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2265 Pomona Ave offers parking.
Does 2265 Pomona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2265 Pomona Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2265 Pomona Ave have a pool?
No, 2265 Pomona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2265 Pomona Ave have accessible units?
No, 2265 Pomona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2265 Pomona Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2265 Pomona Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
La Costa
354 Avocado Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Baywind
151 E 21st St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine