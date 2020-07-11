Amenities
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours.. Live at 3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments in Costa Mesa, CA 92626 and enjoy world class amenities and a premium location near beaches, restaurants, theaters and shopping! Our pet friendly, smoke free apartment homes and penthouses feature granite countertops, new appliances in select homes, wine chillers, full size washer/dryers, fireplaces and oversized showers. Amenities include a fitness center with complimentary classes, rock climbing center, two resort style saltwater pools and spas, two tennis courts, waterfront amphitheater, clubhouse, interactive digital game room, billiards room, movie theater, basketball court, dog park, electric vehicle chargers, and business center. Our community also features lakes, kinetic fire pots and an underground parking garage. Pet friendly and guarantors welcome.