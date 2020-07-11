All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments

Open Now until 7pm
3400 Avenue of the Arts · (714) 930-2233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Location

3400 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
South Coast Metro

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit E425 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit H305 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit H120 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

See 5+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit A123 · Avail. now

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit G308 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit G106 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B201 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit D110 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Unit E423 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,433

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

See 24+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
guest parking
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours.. Live at 3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments in Costa Mesa, CA 92626 and enjoy world class amenities and a premium location near beaches, restaurants, theaters and shopping! Our pet friendly, smoke free apartment homes and penthouses feature granite countertops, new appliances in select homes, wine chillers, full size washer/dryers, fireplaces and oversized showers. Amenities include a fitness center with complimentary classes, rock climbing center, two resort style saltwater pools and spas, two tennis courts, waterfront amphitheater, clubhouse, interactive digital game room, billiards room, movie theater, basketball court, dog park, electric vehicle chargers, and business center. Our community also features lakes, kinetic fire pots and an underground parking garage. Pet friendly and guarantors welcome. BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: Studio & 1 bedroom: $800. 2 Bedroom: $1000
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/pet
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $40/month. Assigned uncovered parking is available for all residents, per vehicle. Garage lot, assigned: $60/month. Assigned covered-underground parking is available for all residents, per vehicle. None, assigned: $75/month. Covered and uncovered Premier Parking is also available for residents. Additional or Guest Parking is available throughout the community on a first-come, first-served basis. Uncovered: $60. Garage:$75. None, assigned: $25/month. Coming soon - Shared electric car charging stations available for $25 monthly plus energy consumed. Ask the leasing team for details. None, assigned: $40/month. 3x7 storage locker are available for $40. 5x7 storage lockers are available for $60. None, assigned: $120/month. 6x8 and 4x10 storage closets are available. None, assigned: $130/month. 120 sq ft. storage rooms are available for $130. 155 sq ft. storage rooms are available for $200.
Storage Details: Garage storage: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments have any available units?
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments has 52 units available starting at $1,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments have?
Some of 3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is 3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments offers parking.
Does 3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments have a pool?
Yes, 3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments has a pool.
Does 3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments have accessible units?
No, 3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments has units with dishwashers.
