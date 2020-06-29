All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 320 Circulo Coronado (Roommate).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
320 Circulo Coronado (Roommate)
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:58 PM

320 Circulo Coronado (Roommate)

320 Circulo Coronado · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

320 Circulo Coronado, Chula Vista, CA 91914
San Miguel Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
ONE ROOM FOR RENT- $725.00 A MONTH PER ROOM- $725.00 DEPOSIT- ONE PERSON ONLY-SHARED BATHROOM- ACCESS TO KITCHEN/WASHER/DRYER- UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED- SINGLE FEMALE OR MALE- NO CHILDREN- NO PETS- NON-SMOKER- NO DRUGS-NO PARTIES- CLOSE TO FREEWAY-CLOSE TO SHOPS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Circulo Coronado (Roommate) have any available units?
320 Circulo Coronado (Roommate) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 320 Circulo Coronado (Roommate) currently offering any rent specials?
320 Circulo Coronado (Roommate) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Circulo Coronado (Roommate) pet-friendly?
No, 320 Circulo Coronado (Roommate) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 320 Circulo Coronado (Roommate) offer parking?
Yes, 320 Circulo Coronado (Roommate) offers parking.
Does 320 Circulo Coronado (Roommate) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Circulo Coronado (Roommate) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Circulo Coronado (Roommate) have a pool?
Yes, 320 Circulo Coronado (Roommate) has a pool.
Does 320 Circulo Coronado (Roommate) have accessible units?
No, 320 Circulo Coronado (Roommate) does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Circulo Coronado (Roommate) have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Circulo Coronado (Roommate) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Circulo Coronado (Roommate) have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Circulo Coronado (Roommate) does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Villa Serena
351 I St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Country Apartments
1486 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College