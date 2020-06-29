320 Circulo Coronado, Chula Vista, CA 91914 San Miguel Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
ONE ROOM FOR RENT- $725.00 A MONTH PER ROOM- $725.00 DEPOSIT- ONE PERSON ONLY-SHARED BATHROOM- ACCESS TO KITCHEN/WASHER/DRYER- UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED- SINGLE FEMALE OR MALE- NO CHILDREN- NO PETS- NON-SMOKER- NO DRUGS-NO PARTIES- CLOSE TO FREEWAY-CLOSE TO SHOPS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 Circulo Coronado (Roommate) have any available units?
320 Circulo Coronado (Roommate) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.