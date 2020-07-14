All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Sunbow Villas

750 Paso de Luz · (530) 285-2179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

750 Paso de Luz, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sunbowl

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 289 · Avail. Oct 6

$2,211

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunbow Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Claim a premier renting experience with Sunbow Villas Apartments as your new home! Offering a host of life-enhancing amenities and services, together with a modern design, our Chula Vista, CA, apartments are a statement in quality living. When you’re ready to move in, make sure to bring your beloved furball with you—we are a pet-friendly community.

Making day-to-day life easy and carefree is the collection of in-home features that are as convenient as they are trendy. Starting with the full-size washers and dryers that make chores less of a nuisance to the large closets that inspire your organizing skills—we’ve left nothing to chance. The same goes for the patio/balcony that besides extending the space further, serves as an excellent spot to take in fresh air, sip a good brew, and read your favorite book.

With the help of our Spanish-speaking staff, worries fly away. They help with package receiving and maintenance issues, so you can instead preoccupy yourself with things that are mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply; Select Homes Only

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sunbow Villas have any available units?
Sunbow Villas has a unit available for $2,211 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does Sunbow Villas have?
Some of Sunbow Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunbow Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Sunbow Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunbow Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunbow Villas is pet friendly.
Does Sunbow Villas offer parking?
Yes, Sunbow Villas offers parking.
Does Sunbow Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sunbow Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunbow Villas have a pool?
Yes, Sunbow Villas has a pool.
Does Sunbow Villas have accessible units?
No, Sunbow Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Sunbow Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunbow Villas has units with dishwashers.
