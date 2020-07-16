Amenities
1459 Summit Drive Available 08/01/20 2 BR/ 2 BA 1217 SQFT CHULA VISTA CONDO - The property also features a fireplace in the family room. The family room opens up to a private balcony. The property also features a two car garage. Community features a swimming pool, BBQ and fitness center.
Terms:
1 year lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant Pays: Electricity, Gas, Water, Sewer
Owner Pays: Trash (HoA),
Pet Policy
No Pets
