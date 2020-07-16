All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1459 Summit Drive

1459 Summit Drive · (619) 872-7368
Location

1459 Summit Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1459 Summit Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
1459 Summit Drive Available 08/01/20 2 BR/ 2 BA 1217 SQFT CHULA VISTA CONDO - The property also features a fireplace in the family room. The family room opens up to a private balcony. The property also features a two car garage. Community features a swimming pool, BBQ and fitness center.

Terms:

1 year lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant Pays: Electricity, Gas, Water, Sewer

Owner Pays: Trash (HoA),

Pet Policy
No Pets

HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$45.00 non-refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:

http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4915398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 Summit Drive have any available units?
1459 Summit Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 Summit Drive have?
Some of 1459 Summit Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 Summit Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1459 Summit Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 Summit Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1459 Summit Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1459 Summit Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1459 Summit Drive offers parking.
Does 1459 Summit Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1459 Summit Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 Summit Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1459 Summit Drive has a pool.
Does 1459 Summit Drive have accessible units?
No, 1459 Summit Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 Summit Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1459 Summit Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
