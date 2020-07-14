All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes

1301 Medical Center Dr · (619) 738-6183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1301 Medical Center Dr, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sunbowl

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 138 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

Unit 432 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

Unit 128 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
business center
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes for rent in Chula Vista, CA is a beautiful resort styled community. While residing with us, you can enjoy an award-winning nature center, kayak or row in the bay, or rent a boat at the marina. The community boasts a fabulous selection of shopping centers, plazas, malls and markets, from the Chula Vista Center to the historic Third Avenue. You are within reach of great year-round weather, miles of trails, coastline, and mountains. Our residents take delight in the multi-culture atmosphere and the endless community activities and attractions.The community has spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes that offer central heat and air, alarm systems, satin nickel ceiling fans, fully equipped gas kitchen, covered assigned parking, electric fireplace, extra storage, private garages, covered parking upon availability, patio or balcony, walk in closets, washer/dryer, playground area, sparkling swimming pool and relaxing spa, fitness center, club house, BBQ area and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Sevilla welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.You'll feel right at home at Elan Sevilla. We are conveniently located near Interstate 5 and 805 and Highway 54. We are minutes away from 32nd Street Naval Base, Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Enjoy major retail shopping and dining at the Westfield Plaza Bonita, a concert at the Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre, cool off at Knott's Soak City, or rub elbows with Team USA's best at the Olympic Training Center. Come get into the spirit of hospitality at Elan Sevilla!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - $1800 - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
limit: 2 dogs maximum
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
limit: 2 cats maximum
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: $35/month, Detached Garage: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes have any available units?
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes has 3 units available starting at $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes have?
Some of Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

