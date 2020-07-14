Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system clubhouse gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub media room cats allowed business center

Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes for rent in Chula Vista, CA is a beautiful resort styled community. While residing with us, you can enjoy an award-winning nature center, kayak or row in the bay, or rent a boat at the marina. The community boasts a fabulous selection of shopping centers, plazas, malls and markets, from the Chula Vista Center to the historic Third Avenue. You are within reach of great year-round weather, miles of trails, coastline, and mountains. Our residents take delight in the multi-culture atmosphere and the endless community activities and attractions.The community has spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes that offer central heat and air, alarm systems, satin nickel ceiling fans, fully equipped gas kitchen, covered assigned parking, electric fireplace, extra storage, private garages, covered parking upon availability, patio or balcony, walk in closets, washer/dryer, playground area, sparkling swimming pool and relaxing spa, fitness center, club house, BBQ area and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Sevilla welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.You'll feel right at home at Elan Sevilla. We are conveniently located near Interstate 5 and 805 and Highway 54. We are minutes away from 32nd Street Naval Base, Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Enjoy major retail shopping and dining at the Westfield Plaza Bonita, a concert at the Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre, cool off at Knott's Soak City, or rub elbows with Team USA's best at the Olympic Training Center. Come get into the spirit of hospitality at Elan Sevilla!