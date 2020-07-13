Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill game room internet access playground

Embrace a lifestyle as sunny as the Californian sun itself! Welcoming you with an amenity package second to none, as well as spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, Missions at Sunbow Apartments is on a quest to boost your wellbeing. From the tropical-inspired relaxation areas to our ideal location next to Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, our gated community offers everything you need to live happily.



Our Chula Vista apartments invite you to indulge in the finer things in life. Between the shimmering swimming pool with a heated hot tub, the elite clubhouse with a theater studio, and the landscaped picnic area, you have plenty of ways to have fun in your spare time. Inside your home, you’re greeted by a luxurious oasis of comfort comprised of a chef-inspired kitchen, entertainer’s living room, picturesque balcony, and fully-equipped laundry room. More than that, our homes are pre-wired for alarms, feature sky-high 9-foot ceilings, and include individual heat/ AC controls. Yo