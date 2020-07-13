All apartments in Chula Vista
Missions at Sunbow
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:44 PM

Missions at Sunbow

Open Now until 6pm
825 E Palomar St · (530) 290-3321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

825 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sunbowl

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0308 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

Unit 1901 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Unit 0309 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,417

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2005 · Avail. Jul 30

$2,510

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1327 sqft

Unit 1005 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,510

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1327 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Missions at Sunbow.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
game room
internet access
playground
Embrace a lifestyle as sunny as the Californian sun itself! Welcoming you with an amenity package second to none, as well as spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, Missions at Sunbow Apartments is on a quest to boost your wellbeing. From the tropical-inspired relaxation areas to our ideal location next to Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, our gated community offers everything you need to live happily.

Our Chula Vista apartments invite you to indulge in the finer things in life. Between the shimmering swimming pool with a heated hot tub, the elite clubhouse with a theater studio, and the landscaped picnic area, you have plenty of ways to have fun in your spare time. Inside your home, you’re greeted by a luxurious oasis of comfort comprised of a chef-inspired kitchen, entertainer’s living room, picturesque balcony, and fully-equipped laundry room. More than that, our homes are pre-wired for alarms, feature sky-high 9-foot ceilings, and include individual heat/ AC controls. Yo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply; Select Homes Only
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Missions at Sunbow have any available units?
Missions at Sunbow has 6 units available starting at $1,965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does Missions at Sunbow have?
Some of Missions at Sunbow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Missions at Sunbow currently offering any rent specials?
Missions at Sunbow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Missions at Sunbow pet-friendly?
Yes, Missions at Sunbow is pet friendly.
Does Missions at Sunbow offer parking?
Yes, Missions at Sunbow offers parking.
Does Missions at Sunbow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Missions at Sunbow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Missions at Sunbow have a pool?
Yes, Missions at Sunbow has a pool.
Does Missions at Sunbow have accessible units?
No, Missions at Sunbow does not have accessible units.
Does Missions at Sunbow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Missions at Sunbow has units with dishwashers.

