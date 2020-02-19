439 S. Clark

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This charming rustic home near shops on Robertson in Beverly Hills includes a comfortable, quiet living room, huge den, kitchen & dining room, as well as an outdoor patio area. The space has two large bedrooms and a separate loft apartment included.

The home features a kitchen as you walk in, which immediately feels like a cabin. The wood finishings were done by the previous owner, all reclaimed wood. Through the kitchen you enter the spacious living room and dining room, which seats 4 guests.



As you walk down the hall, on the right is a full bathroom and a regular bedroom with a full bed. The room on the left side is a bit larger with a queen sized bed. Both rooms have a TV. As you continue walking, you will then reach the main fam-room, which continues the feeling of a cabin in the mountains. This room have a TV and two pull-out sofa beds. You can access the quaint patio with seating from this room. Around the corner from the den is a full sized bathroom.



As you walk out through this bathroom, you will find the washer/dryer. Attached to this is a loft where there is a full bathroom, and up a ladder are two twin sized beds. It is perfect for children (please be safe) who want to giggle and create memories with each other.



The home does have room for two cars (one in front and in back), which are best since the area is permit-parking only.



Our Rustic Home is located right off of Robertson and Olympic Blvd., just minutes from high-end Beverly Hills shopping. This home only 15 minutes from Hollywood, and 20 minutes from Santa Monica, and about 25-30 minutes to Downtown LA. It is truly in the middle of all the action!